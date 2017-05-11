Seventeen year old Afia Larry could hold back her tears when her name was mentioned as winner of the maiden edition of The Belinda Baidoo Model Search Africa (BBMSA) yesterday, Sunday, May 7.

She beat the other top three contestants --Aj, Nana and Alimatu to grab the bragging rights, a three- year modelling contract with MSA models in New York and Los Angeles as well as other modeling deals.

In a chat with Showbiz, Afia , an old student of Akwamuman Senior High School, Akosombo said "When my name was mentioned, I just didn't know what to do but to shed tears because it was a dream come true. I couldn't believe my name was being mentioned" she said.

Afia who said she knew nothing about modeling when she joined the other 11 contestants some 13 weeks ago when the competition started said she has learnt a lot from it.

"I was very shy when I met the judges for the first time 13 weeks ago. I was very timid and hid myself most times at the initial stages of the competition. I am now confident and have overcome my nervousness after going through the various stages of the competition.

In five years time, Helen says she wants to see herself competing with international models.

"I believe I have what it takes to compete with the international models. For now, I need serious grooming and in no time I will be one of the best models around" she said.

Ms Belinda Baidoo CEO of The Belinda Baidoo Model Search Africa (BBSA) told Showbiz that Afia won because she impressed all the judges.

"I was surprised at the way she answered almost all the questions thrown at her. She also has the looks and the attitude of a model. I knew she was going to be part of the finalists but I am happy she emerged winner" Belinda added.

Asked what she would be doing with Afia, Belinda said " I am going to work on her. I am going to groom her on how to take care of her skin, how to dress and all she needs to know to help her succeed as a model" Belinda added.

The BBMSA, which aims to unearth a modeling talent, started 13 weeks ago with 12 contestants drawn from all over the country. Every week, a contestant was evicted till the number was pruned to top four finalists.

BBMSA aired every Sunday at 4 pm on GhOne TV.