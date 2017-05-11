Namibia: Battles Rage for Power

THE scramble for top positions in Swapo heated up over recent weeks as acting party president Hage Geingob and his rivals have started campaigning intensely behind the scenes for control of the ruling party over the next five years.

About 600 delegates are expected at the 2017 Swapo elective congress, where a new leadership will be picked.

Geingob, who covets the party presidency, has held at least six meetings at State House since last month with influential and hand-picked political and trade union leaders.

His rivals have been holding secret meetings, where plans to disrupt what appeared a cakewalk for Geingob not too long ago, are being hatched.

The intensified rivalries come at a time when former Presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba are said to have reservations about a proposal to allow Geingob to be elected as party president unopposed at the upcoming congress.

Geingob's meeting at State House over the weekend with a delegation of about 18 Swapo Khomas leaders was the latest gathering to cement his support and retain power. Khomas leaders considered rivals were not invited.

Geingob has also recently met Swapo leaders from the Zambezi region.

Party sources said the regional leaders were told to campaign for Geingob to be the only candidate standing for the party presidency.

At the same time, Geingob's detractors have accused him of lobbying before the floor has been officially opened for campaigning.

Some of those opposing him said he should declare, after consulting the party's central committee, that campaigning could officially begin so as to level the playing field.

The last central committee meeting was held at the beginning of last year.

Geingob met former Presidents Nujoma and Pohamba on 18 April at State House under the auspices of the annual Presidential Advisory Council meeting.

The Namibia Broadcasting Corporation interviewed the three leaders after the meeting, and Geingob stated: "I'm very happy. They are my mentors. You have to share your views with the elders, and see how we can address poverty. We had a long discussion."

Nujoma then chipped in, saying: "It's a normal consultation in a democratic society."

Pohamba didn't say much at all.

The Namibian understands that Nujoma and Pohamba received the agenda of the meeting only on the day, which included, amongst others, discussing supposedly misbehaving youth leaders and the state of the nation.

Sources said the former Presidents were tipped-off that Geingob was going to ask them to endorse him as the only candidate for the party presidency at congress.

Geingob has been the party's acting president since 2015 when Pohamba hastily stepped down following his lucrative recognition by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. It is unclear how the discussions went, but sources claimed that Nujoma and Pohamba were firm in their "no" answer.

Countering such claims, Geingob supporters dismissed the Nujoma and Pohamba endorsement issue as mere speculation.

State House spokesperson Albertus Aochamub denied claims that Geingob requested that the former Presidents support his preferred uncontested ascent to the party presidency.

He promised to answer additional questions at a later stage, as the President was apparently in back-to-back Cabinet meetings yesterday.

Efforts to get comment from Nujoma's personal assistant, John Nauta, and permanent secretary in former President Pohamba's office, Peter Mwatile, proved unsuccessful.

Presidential affairs minister Frans Kapofi declined to comment, saying he was not privy to the substance of dicussions at the presidential meeting, merely saying there was nothing untoward about Geingob meeting fellow party leaders.

The only Swapo regional coordinator who has so far publicly declared support for Geingob is Kunene's John Gawusab.

"The masses in our region are supporting him, and he has our full backing," Gawusab declared in New Era recently.

Another leader linked to Geingob's campaign is National Union of Namibian Workers' (NUNW) president Ismael Kasuto, who denied meeting the President this year, saying the union federation had yet to decide whom to support.

The President appears to lack a prominent political fixer in the mould of Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu, who did his bidding at the last congress in 2012.

Since then, Geingob and Amukwiyu have fallen out and parted ways acrimoniously, with Amukwiyu and several other senior leaders now attempting to orchestrate Geingob's ouster.

Political commentator and director of the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR), Graham Hopwood, told The Namibian the President still has considerable political power and capital, and enjoys Cabinet's support.

"There are some disgruntled people around who perhaps didn't get the positions or contracts they wanted. But at the moment, they don't appear to be an organised faction within the party with coherent aims," he said.

"I would take them more seriously if they had serious policy disagreements with the President, but the disaffection that does exist appears to be based on personal issues and recriminations. That's usually not a good basis for developing any kind of political momentum for change," he said.

According to Hopwood, the main battles at the upcoming congress will be for the party vice presidency and secretary general positions.