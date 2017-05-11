Tanzania: Karatu Road Tragedy - Police Explain the High Death Toll

Photo: The Citizen

Karatu accident scene that claimed 35 live, including 32 pupils.

Arusha — The death toll in the Lucky Vincent school bus crash near Karatu which killed 32 pupils 2 teachers and 1 driver could have been lower had there been seat belts in the ill-fated bus.

The acting regional police commander Yusuf K. Ilembo said most of the victims died of internal bleeding due to the impact.

"If there were seat belts, the death toll would not have that high", he told The Citizen, adding that this was compounded by the high speed of the mini bus.

Thirty three died of the victims died on the spot, one while being rushed to the hospital and another while being treated at a medical facility.

He spoke on Wednesday as police in Arusha started a region wide inspection of school vehicles targeting mainly the privately-owned schools and other learning institutions.

Ilembo said they have been forced to mount a crackdown on defective vehicles used in schools following last weekend's tragedy. He said initial investigation has indicated that the minibus - a Toyota Coaster with registration number T781 BYS - had no seat belts as required by the traffic law.

Arusha Regional Police Commander Charles Mkumbo said on Tuesday that they have established that the Coaster bus involved in the accident on Saturday was carrying 38 people while it only has the capacity to seat 30 passengers.

There are only three survivors of the 38 passengers who were in the vehicle when it rolled down a gorge as it descended the Rhotia hills, just before Karatu.

The wreckage of the bus has been towed to the Traffic Police yard in Arusha. The acting regional police boss said vehicle inspection at the schools within Arusha region which started on Wednesday would continue indefinitely.

"Our focus will be on vehicles carrying students/pupils. We will find out if they are roadworthy. Our (traffic police) officers will also visit schools to sensitize the managements on road safety aspects", he explained.

Ilembo added that legal measures would be taken against school managements found to using defective or unroadworthy vehicles to carry students.

"What happened in Karatu is a big tragedy for the country. We lost innocent young kids", he said, adding that there were road signs for road crossings used by the pupils and speed limits for school buses - 80km/hr.

He confirmed that the owner of Lucky Vincent school Mr Innocent Moshi was being held at the central police station in Arusha for interrogation..

"He is still in police hands and is being questioned regarding the accident. We want to find out if that school bus was road worthy", he said.

Several school heads in and around Arusha confirmed that the crackdown against defective vehicles in the learning institutions was indeed underway.

Irene Mogusu, the headmistress of privately-owned Lady of Mercy School at Kimandolu on the city outskirts said the traffic police were at her institution on Wednesday for the inspection exercise.

It is estimated that there were over 90 privately-owned nursery, primary and secondary schools in and Arusha city alone. Most of the school buses in the area are painted yellow.