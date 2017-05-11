10 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ban On Export of Forest Products Is Here to Stay, Tanzania Forestry Services Says

Tanzania Forestry Services (TFS) has insisted that the ban on export of forest products wouldn't be lifted.

TFS Chief Executive Professor Dos Santos Silayo made the statement on Wednesday during a meeting between Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism staffs.

Prof Silayo said the move, apart from protecting the environment, was aimed at improving revenue collections from forest products.

He further said that TFS had also banned transportation of timber, logs and charcoal in box board vehicles.

For his part, the Prime Minister urged TFS to enforce laws aimed at protecting the environment and preventing the country from being turned into a desert.

