Nigeria: Osinbajo's Status Controversy Needless - Govt

The Federal Government has described as needless and a mere distraction, the controversy over the current status of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this today while fielding questions from State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Osinbajo.

'"It's a needless controversy, it's just a distraction, the operating sentence is that in compliance of section 145(1), any other word used is not relevant," the minister said.

Tongues have continued to wag over President Muhammadu Buhari's recent letter to the National Assembly which stated that Osinbajo would coordinate the activities of government while he was away on a medical vacation in London.

Senator Mao Ohunabunwa (PDP, Abia North) had raised the observation on the floor of the Senate Wednesday when Senate President Bukola Saraki read Buhari's letter.