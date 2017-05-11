Former NTV news anchor and media personality, the late Janet Kanini Ikua, was the most searched person on Google search trends for the Month of April.

She died on April 1 after a long battle with lung cancer.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission (IEBC) jobs were the second in the list of trending searches.

The reason attributed to the IEBC jobs taking the second position is due to the upcoming General Election on August 8.

Football came in third with people searching for matches like Arsenal vs Manchester City and Chelsea vs Tottenham. Other football searches that topped the trends included Barclays Premier League and Champions League.

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona was the trending march searched under Spanish La Liga.

Jubilee nominations came in fourth.

Search for 'top restaurants nearby' took the fifth spot, portraying the culture of eating out increasingly becoming popular amongst Kenyans, especially the youths.

Taking the sixth position was government's delivery portal (www.delivery.go.ke) came in the sixth slot. The Web portal was launched in April to document and communicate to Kenyans the progress the government made since it took office in 2013.

Other trends were, the popular comedian Emanuel Makori popularly known as Ayeiya who died in a car crash, British Professional boxer Antony Joshua and veteran politician, the late David Mwiraria were also among those Kenyans searched on Google.

Other trending search queries were about Kiambu Jubilee nominations where Ferdinand Waititu defeated the incumbent Governor William Kabogo and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), TSC-Tpad which stands for Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development.

The TSC-Tpad is based on performance appraisal programme for teachers and 30,000 school heads as a gateway to higher pay and promotions.