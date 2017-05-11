11 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Vice Chancellor Cautions Mothers On Female Children

By Charles Ogugbuaja, Owerri

Owerri — The vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Eze, has advised mothers to assist in building a just society by imbibing the habit of getting closer to their female children and know what they are doing on regularly basis. He said lack of such care, makes them to derail, get misinformed and disgruntled in their studies.

Eze, who stated this at the women's day ceremony held at the Hall of Excellence of the institution pointed out that the theme of the event: "Women in the Changing World of work: Planet 50-50 by 2030", was apt and necessary for follow -up policies and action to be put in place

He stated: "in the changing circumstances, we want our mothers to get closer to their girls. A lot of them are disgruntled, misinformed which make them to derail from studies"

The VC said the management of the institution would contribute in cash and kind to the building the FUTO wives association building. Speaking, Eze's wife, Egejuru, said the women in the institution were working hard to ensure the dignity of womanhood was protected in this part of the clime.

She urged the women to live up to their expectations as mothers and shapers of society. In their presentations, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede and the Acting Director, Institute of Women, Gender and Development Studies (IWoGDS), Dr. Chinyere Ada Madu, said the campaign theme "Be Bold for Change" was timely and called for more inclusiveness for women in global activities.

They regretted the way girls were disposed and lured into indecent acts. More than N15 million was raised for the building of women centre in the institution.

