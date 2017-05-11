10 May 2017

Namibia: Mixed Success for Namibians

By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIAN players have had mixed success after the start of the second ITF CAT Junior Tennis tournament in Windhoek on Monday.

It is the second successive ITF junior tournament taking place in the Namibian capital which has drawn junior players from numerous African countries as well as countries abroad in search of international ranking points.

In the Boys u18 singles competition, Codie van Schalkwyk pulled off a hard fought 6-4, 6-4 victory against South Africa's Jamie Davis on Monday to reach the second round, while Paul Schwieger also reached the second round after a fine 6-1, 6-2 victory against Charl van Heerden of South Africa.

Van Schalkwyk however lost his second round match on Tuesday, going down 6-4, 6-1 to the fourth seeded Christiaan Worst of South Africa, while Schwieger was due to play the seventh-seeded Pierre Malan of South Africa.

In other first round matches on Monday, Namibia's Christopher Jansen lost 6-0, 6-0 to Bruno Nhavene of Mozambique, while Dantago Gawanab lost 6-2, 7-5 to Corne Beneke of South Africa.

The top seeds all comfortably made it through to the quarterfinals.

Besides Worst's victory against Van Schalkwyk, the top-seeded Philip Henning of South Africa beat Bruno Nhavene of Mozambique 6-2, 6-1; second-seeded Charl Morgan of South Africa beat Pierre Wamba of Cameroon; and third-seeded Jesper Klov Nilsson of Sweden beat Corne Beneke of South Africa 6-2, 6-3.

In the Girls u18 singles first round, Georgina Moolman was the only Namibian player to progress to the second round after beating Anaya Singh of India 6-4, 6-1.

She was due to play the eighth-seeded Megan Basson of South Africa in the second round.

Megan Lombardt lost in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2 to the Kenyan qualifier, Angella Okutoyi; while Bronwyn Kavarure was no match for Sarah Introcaso of Mauritius, going down 6-2, 6-1.

The only upset amongst the top girls' seeds was the defeat of the fourth-seeded Lillian Gabrielsen who lost 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 to Delien Kleinhans of South Africa.

Top-seeded Myah Petchey of South Africa beat Riya Uboveja of India 6-3, 6-4; second-seeded Katie Lafrance of the United States beat Makayla Loubser of South Africa 6-2, 6-4; and third-seeded Megan Lombardi of South Africa beat Macey Miller of the United States 7-5, 6-3.

