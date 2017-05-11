Namibia: Land Grab 'A Provocation' - Police

THE illegal occupation of a plot at Walvis Bay was more provocation than an act of desperation for housing land, Erongo police commissioner Andreas Nelumbu said yesterday.

He told The Namibian that police sympathised with the plight of the landless, but that its sympathy stopped short of condoning anarchy.

"Unfortunately, the police do not give land. That is the municipality's job. We must maintain law and order," he stated.

On Monday, seven people were injured by rubber bullets fired by police, and three people were arrested and charged with hindering and obstructing police in the performance of their duties, as well as assault after dozens of alleged land grabbers clashed with police during a forceful eviction from public property at the harbour town.

More than a hundred people attempted to occupy a vacant erf over the past two weeks, and after several attempts by the police to rebuff the illegal occupants by repeatedly informing them that they were trespassing, the forceful eviction followed yesterday.

Illegal structures were flattened by municipal tractors, which aggravated the already tense atmosphere, with insults and threats hurled at local officials and bricks thrown at police in one instance, Nelumbu said. He also claimed that the protestors were ready to use petrol bombs on police vehicles.

Police fired rubber bullets "to defuse an otherwise volatile situation" and injured seven people, who were hospitalised with minor wounds and discharged immediately.

Some of the injured told The Namibian yesterday that no warnings had been issued by the police, claiming police brutality.

Nelumbu countered that most of the illegal structures were unoccupied, as they were only erected as a form of provocation.

"We all know our land situation. There is a need for land, but there are elements who want to sensationalise the issue, and instigate others to do so. There may be a handful who set up structures illegally as provocation, which encourages others to follow suit, which aggravated the situation," he said.

Some people were still at the plot yesterday with their personal belongings. A police presence was also visible to ensure people left the area. Women and children with seemingly nowhere to go stood around aimlessly. Some local officials at the scene said they hoped calm would prevail until a legal solution could be found, but until then, "the people must just go back to their homes".

A year ago, another land grab attempt was made not far from the disputed plot, but it was snuffed out by police. Land grabbers attempted to build shacks on a plot earmarked for a police station, which led to clashes that resulted in arrests and damage to police vehicles.

In the wake of this attempt, urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa warned land grabbers that their actions were illegal, and that they should be patient as government was working on providing affordable housing land.

Walvis Bay municipal spokesperson Kevin Adams yesterday said an official statement would be issued today.