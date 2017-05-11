Botswana: Football Mourns Passing of Player

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) says it has learnt with great shock about the sudden passing of a 17-year-old player, Leatile Setlabosigo of Santa Green FC in Mahalapye.

A press release from BFA states that Setlabosigo collapsed on May 8 during training and was rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.

The deceased was a Form Five student at Madiba Senior Secondary School.

BFA wishes to extend sincere condolences to the family and the football fraternity on the loss.

Source : BOPA