About eight Namibia Premier League clubs are expected to sever ties with the troubled football body this week.

The Namibian Sport understands that Young Chiefs and Citizens will join Tigers, African Stars, Black Africa, Orlando Pirates, Chief Santos and Blue Waters in renouncing their membership of the NPL, which is now under the stewardship of the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

"The breakaway will happen this week," a well-placed source said on Monday.

"That is the only option the clubs feel will make the NFA take them seriously since the NFA refuses to acknowledge that they are wrong and they messed up."

The clubs feel the NFA hijacked the NPL after the football mother body replaced the NPL interim management committee with an NFA ad hoc committee about two weeks ago.

The NFA has maintained that removing the interim committee, elected at an NPL extraordinary assembly in February, was procedural. That assertion is hotly contested, with the result that the clubs have threatened to form a rival league.

With the exception of chairperson Roger Deltry Kambatuku, the NFA ad hoc committee, which sat on Monday to address the impasse, is made up of the NPL interim committee members, whose head Franco Cosmos and fellow member Ranga Haikali refused to be part of the new establishment.

In his refusal letter to the NFA on 3 May, Cosmos said having initially been considered "illegal and unrecognised" by the NFA, he could "not accept the appointment to the ad hoc committee since I do not belong to any structures of the NFA".

Instead, Cosmos will remain interim NPL head until "the elective congress has taken place."

Similarly, Haikali snubbed the ad hoc committee because of "reservations" regarding the NFA's involvement in NPL matters, and his club Black Africa being fined N$20 000 for not participating in the Debmarine Namibia Cup last month.

The long-running dispute has stalled progress over a tripartite sponsorship deal that would have enabled the top-flight league to kick off this weekend.

At present, there is no indication from the NFA ad hoc committee or NPL interim committee when the league will kick off, nor the status of the sponsorship talks.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) will join the fray through a meeting with the NFA hierarchy next week.

"We cannot just act based on what we read in the papers or see on social media. We have to get it from the horse's mouth, and only then can we decide on the way forward," NSC chief administrator Simataa Freddy Mwiya said.

"The Sports Commission's chairperson [Joel Matheus] has taken the matter up with our affiliate [NFA]. We wanted to have a meeting this week, but the NFA leadership is out of the country at the moment. However, we will definitely meet them next week," he added.