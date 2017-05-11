Nigeria: I'm Happy Nnamdi Kanu Is Free - Ekwueme

Nigeria's former vice president, Alex Ekwueme, has expressed delight over the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr. Ekwueme said that IPOB's agitation was for equity and justice for all people of Nigeria, particularly the Igbo.

The former vice president made the remarks, Wednesday, when the IPOB leader visited him in his Enugu residence.

PUNCH reports that Mr. Ekwueme assured the IPOB leader that he would always give him the needed counsel in his Biafra agitation.

"I will make my best counsel available to him in his very onerous task of leading an organisation that is committed to bringing justice and equity among people, especially for our people," Mr. Ekwueme said.

Mr. Ekweme added that it was a pleasure to host Mr. Kanu after his release from detention.

"I thank God that you are free and able to move around," he said.

Mr. Kanu told Mr. Ekwueme that he was at his residence to seek his wise counsel, saying that he had learnt one or two things from the former vice president that he never read in history text books in his life.

Mr. Kanu explained that he also came to brief the elder statesman of the activities of IPOB, and his reasons for championing the agitation for Biafra.

The IPOB leader described the former vice president as "invaluable" to the Biafran struggle.

Mr. Kanu promised to abide by any advice given to him by the elder statesman.

"I am humbled and delighted to be here and also to bring you up to speed as to what we have been doing, what motivated me, and what motivated the IPOB to do what we have been doing," he said.

"It (IPOB) is, more or less, today, an expression, a political expression to the yearnings and aspirations of the society - that's what we are trying to do.

"The sum total of the struggle by the IPOB, which I am leading, is to ensure that there is dignity of life.

"And for us to fulfill that very mandate, we must be diligent, we must be focused, and we must be sincere. So, I have come here to brief my father as to why we do what we do, and to get his blessings.

"Anything he tells me is what we are going to do, in so far as it advances our political cause as a people."

Mr. Kanu was released from Kuje prison last month following an order by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He head been in custody for two years following allegations of treasonable felony by the federal government.

Mr. Kanu was granted bail on health grounds under stringent conditions which include producing a Jew Rabbi as surety.

However, the charges of criminal conspiracy and leading an illegal movement have not been lifted and the next hearing will hold in July.