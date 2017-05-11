Photo: The Nation

Police recruits at Kiganjo Training College in Nyeri County March 3, 2017 (file photo).

Thousands of youth are on Thursday expected to throng recruitment centres as the National Police Service starts selecting applicants to join the force.

The service is targeting to recruit 10,000 youths, who will be trained for nine months.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has sent its officials to monitor the recruitment to ensure it is transparent, corruption-free and that regulations are followed.

"The manner in which officers are recruited is, therefore, a key component of policing, which Ipoa is keen to ensure is done transparently and in a manner that is accountable to the public.

"Ipoa remains committed to being independent, impartial and shall monitor the extent to which National Police Service Commission (Recruitment and Appointment) Regulations, 2015 will be observed," said head of communications Dennis Oketch.

In 2015, the oversight authority stamped its authority and ensured the countrywide recruitment conducted that year was cancelled because it was marred with corruption.

Mr Oketch said a clean recruitment is key in making a professional police service.

"Professionalising the police must start at the recruitment stage, Ipoa will partner with the commission and Inspector-General's office as an independent monitor to the recruitment," he said.

The oversight authority has further opened hotlines to receive complaints from the public.

The telephone numbers 0741423191 and 0786824426 will be operational between 6am and 10pm from Thursday to Friday.

UNITED NATIONS

President Kenyatta, in his State of the Nation address in March, said sustained recruitment had reduced the police to population ratio from 1:800 in 2012 to 1:380.

The United Nations recommends that there should be one police officer for every 450 citizens to guarantee effective law enforcement.

Those targeted for recruitment must be Kenyans aged between 18 and 28 years.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet said stringent measures are in place to ensure only qualified candidates are selected.

"An applicant who canvasses directly or indirectly, wilfully presents false academic certificates and testimonials or engages in any corrupt activity shall be disqualified, in addition he or she will be arrested and prosecuted," he said.

Those who violate the rules risk being fined up to Sh200,000 or being jailed for two years, according to the National Police Service Commission Act.

NPSC is mandated by the Constitution to employ police officers but has delegated the powers to the IG.

The service will be looking for Kenyan citizens who scored not less than D+ in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

The candidates must also have not less than the same score in English and Kiswahili. The recruits must also be cleared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to ensure they have no criminal record. Candidates will be required to present filled application forms and academic certificates at recruitment centres.