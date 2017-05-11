Kenya: Man Presents Himself to Police Over Suspected Terror Link

A man claiming to be on the list of most wanted terror suspects and with a Sh2 million bounty on his head presented himself to police barely 24 hours after his photograph was circulated.

He said his name is Mohammed Dahir Mohammed, the man whose photograph was released by police on Tuesday.

Police spokesman George Kinoti said the suspect would be interrogated to establish if he "was indeed the suspect wanted for terrorism links".

Dahir is suspected of being an agent of a notorious human smuggling network that recruits young people for Isis and arranges their transport to Libya and Syria.

He was being hunted alongside Nicholas Karanja Mwangi, aka Said Mwangi, who also has a Sh2 million bounty on his head.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet had described them as "armed and dangerous," when he released their photographs.

Also in custody are three Kenyans and a Somali refugee who were arrested earlier in South Sudan on suspicion that they were travelling to Libya to join terror group Isis.

The Kenyans are Said Ahmed Dabow, Adan Sheikh and Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, while the Somali is Abdiqani Abdishakur Shobaywere.

The four were arrested by South Sudanese authorities and handed over to Kenyan officials.

Interrogations revealed the suspects were relying on Magafe network, a human smuggling cartel that operates in Libya but has agents in over 10 African countries, to get to their destination in Syria.