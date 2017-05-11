Kenya: Farmers Decry High Profits of Processors

Ms Anna Njiraini sells a kilo of her milk to the local processor for Sh37.

If she is travelling and she needs to buy packed milk, this amount will fetch her a tiny 200 ml packet which goes for Sh35 at the supermarket in Ol Kalau, her shopping centre.

To afford 500ml of New KCC-processed milk, she will have to sell more than two litres of raw milk as the packet goes for Sh80.

The profits earned by processors are bigger, considering that they make more products such as ghee, cheese and confectionaries from the same milk.

The huge discrepancy has kicked up a storm in social media and other forums with Kenyans wondering how petrol could be way cheaper than milk which is bought locally and cheaply from local farmers.

A litre of petrol currently retails at an average of Sh95.

Our survey found a similar discrepancy on the prices of dry maize and flour sold in supermarkets.

The spot check across the country found farmers who have not benefitted from the price surge.

They blamed a conspiracy between processors and the failure by authorities to control prices.

'MILLERS CONSPIRE'

"Markets are unpredictable. Millers conspire on the prices to offer to suppliers which finally gets back to the farmer. The conspiracy is made easier by the fact that we have very few millers in Kenya, yet the government has done nothing to standardise the market," says Robbert Macharia.

High cost of animal feeds has further diminished dairy farmers' profits.

"A bale of hay that was going for Sh200 and 300 is now selling at between Sh350 and 400," says Mr Bernard Njoroge, a dairy farmer from Boiman in Nyandarua County.

He says most farmers sold their potatoes between February and March, selling a 100kg bag at Sh2,000, whose market value is now Sh6,000.

In Nyandarua, potato reserved as seeds to plant this season is selling at Sh8,400, yet its the same potato harvested between February and March this year.

"We can't blame the drought for increased potato prices. I have a small farm at Wanjohi area where I grow potato under irrigation. But the brokers are still exploiting farmers buying a bag at Sh2,500," says Ms Njiraini.

'BENEFIT US'

Farmers in Molo are selling a 100kg sack of potatoes at Sh7,000 to traders who then sell it at Sh9,000 in the market.

"The prices would benefit us if the rains did not delay because then production would be 100 per cent," Mr Peter Kimani, a resident told Nation.

According to Nixon Sigey, the New KCC chief executive, low supply occasioned by prolonged drought, was responsible for pushing the prices up.

"What we are witnessing is the most severe drought in the recent past. This has resulted in the drop of milk supply by half," he said.

Mr Sigey noted that the processors had been forced to increase the producer prices to cushion farmers against the high cost of production due to feeds and water scarcity.

He said Brookside and New KCC increased farmer's commodity buying prices to Sh42 and Sh43 respectively.

"But with the onset of rains, we expect market prices to stabilise. Consumers need to be optimistic that the prices will come down soon," he said.

Dr Martins Odendo, a principal economist at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation, said the high prices that processors peg on their products are attributed to the various expenses incurred in the value chain.

Report by Brian Okinda, Waikwa Maina, Steve Njuguna, Reitz Mureithi, Stanley Kimuge and Brenda Gamonde.