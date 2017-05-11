Kenya: Lessons to Draw From Kipchoge's 'Breaking 2' Feat

column

If all sports officials and their respective associations behaved like Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, sports in Kenya would be a better place to live.

Kipchoge promised to run the 42km race under two hours and almost lived up to the promise, coming just short of that mark by posting an impressive 2 hours 25 seconds last weekend at the Monza racing track.

I particularly admired the team work displayed by Kipchoge's pace setters as that kept me thinking. Again, I wish associations and sports officials had that kind of team work.

What I mean is that we do not walk the talk as far as serving sports is concerned and that is why we have literally stalled as sporting fraternity, thanks to court orders.

For now, we will allow the law to take its course in as far as the elections of various associations is concerned but we have to work hard behind the scene, if we are to move forward.

I am really concerned because there is a lot ahead of us as a country yet our focus seem to be elsewhere.

First, we have to work towards the success of the World Under 18 Championships in Nairobi that will immediately be followed by the Youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas, which I think we will be part of.

REORGANISE SPORTS

Come August, we are expected to send a delegation to London for the World Athletics Championships after which the focus will turn on the Commonwealth Games which are coming early next year in Australia.

Besides athletics, we have the Chan tournament on the football front in January. All these events need both good planning and commitment, and that is why I said we will need the kind of team work displayed by the Kipchoge squad if we are to succeed.

It is time we realized that it is one thing to bid for an event and it is another thing to host and deliver good results.

Besides, we must have the right agenda for all the events we will feature. I don't want to give my opinion on what should be done to achieve certain goals because the elections matter for both Nock and AK are in court and all that is certain is the fact that we must take sports to the next level.

I know we have good brains within the sporting fraternity in Kenya but that would not be enough if they are not granted the opportunity to serve the country.

We have to review the term of office if we are to eliminate dormant officials. If one can't achieve in the first two terms in office, what makes her or him think that it can be done with four terms in office?

We generally need to reorganize sports if we are to dominate the spheres in future.