Kenya: Court Told Kiru Principal's Wife Wanted to Confront Him Over Suspected Affair

Months before the Kiru Boys Secondary School headteacher Solomon Mwangi was murdered in November 2016, his wife had hatched a scheme to bust him for cheating, the court heard Wednesday.

The plot by his wife, Jane Muthoni, who was the principal of Icaciri Secondary School, was because of a suspected affair with a Murang'a woman.

A witness, Ms Damaris, told the court that early 2016, Mr Mwangi's wife had sought a way to track his phone conversations with the Murang'a woman.

Ms Damaris, whose full identity was not disclosed due to security reasons, is the woman who connected Ms Muthoni to Mr Joseph Njuguna alias Karis, who confessed to taking part in the murder.

The witness was testifying against Ms Muthoni and Mr Isaac Ng'ang'a alias Gikuyu in a case in which they have been charged with killing Mr Mwangi.

ELIMINATE 'LOVER'

Mr Njuguna had testified against Ms Muthoni and Mr Ng'ang'a on Monday and Tuesday, when he told the court that the first mission was to eliminate the Murang'a woman.

Ms Damaris said her friend, Nelson Njiru, connected her with Ms Muthoni.

She told the judge that Mr Njiru told her that the headteacher sought Safaricom data from her husband's phone over a suspected affair.

After two days, she met Mr Njiru and Ms Muthoni at Ikon Hotel on Thika Road where, after negotiations, the principal offered to pay Sh200,000 if the job was well done.

Ms Damaris said she later met Mr Njiru who told her he had found a way to retrieve the data Ms Muthoni wanted.

PHONE DATA

"When I collected the data which was in a sealed envelope, I drove to the school where I handed it to mwalimu, and she gave me Sh100,000," she said, adding that she shared the money equally with Mr Njiru.

After two days, Ms Damaris said Ms Muthoni called her and asked her to get more incriminating data as what she had presented was not sufficient for her to confront her husband.

Ms Damaris said she was unable to provide the data and she cut off communication with the headteacher.

Ms Damaris said she had known Mr Njuguna for years as he was a tout when she had a matatu business in Ruiru.

"Later, he (Njiru) told me he was in a fix because the lady (Muthoni) whom he had introduced me to had been arrested in connection with murder, and he suspected that Njuguna was also in it," she told the court.

The hearing continues.