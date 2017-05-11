Africa: No Ban On Travel to South Africa Despite Security Concerns - Govt

Nairobi — The government says it has not issued any travel warning baring Kenyans from travelling to South Africa.

This follows reports of a travel warning against South Africa, due to the rising wave of crime, but it says Kenya and South Africa enjoy warm and cordial relations.

A statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry however stated that the government is obligated under the law to advise her citizens, whenever they are travelling, about the conditions of the country they intend to visit.

"The Government of the Republic of Kenya has not issued any travel warning baring her citizens from travelling to South Africa," it said.

The Ministry said the letter containing said advice was part of routine internal communication within advising its senior officials to exercise vigilance when travelling to South Africa.

"There is nothing unusual about such communication since it is part of the Ministry's obligation under the law."

South Africa has grappled with sporadic but extreme xenophobic attacks since 2008 as many blamed foreigners for the high level of joblessness.

The most violent crimes tend to occur in townships, remote and isolated areas and away from the normal tourist destinations.