Kenya: Vote So As to Bring Change to Kenya, Says US Envoy

Nairobi — The US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec is urging Kenyans to come out in large numbers to vote during the August polls so as to bring change to the country.

While stating that America does not support any particular candidate or political party, the envoy stated that the leaders chosen will be accepted.

He also emphasized the need for corruption to be addressed as it was undermining the growth of the country.

"The United States, the American Embassy, me personally, we do not have a candidate in our selection. We do not. We do not support a specific political party. It is your decision alone as Kenyans and all of you need to be involved in this," he stated.

Godec expressed the American government's commitment to help Kenya deal firmly with the vice.

"Corruption is undermining the future of Kenya. It is creating huge problems and it is undermining democracy, security, prosperity and having a very bad effect and this needs to change," he said.

Addressing Maseno University students on Wednesday at the main campus on corruption, Godec stated that it remains the duty of Kenyans to speak through the ballot.

Godec stated that the vice is affecting many sectors in the country that have the capability of propelling development for the people of Kenya.