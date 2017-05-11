THE prosecutor general and government are liable to compensate one of the men acquitted in the main Caprivi high treason trial over damages he suffered while being prosecuted over the last four years, a Windhoek High Court judge ruled yesterday.

Acting judge Philanda Christiaan ruled that the prosecutors involved in the main treason trial had no sufficient grounds to continue prosecuting Rosco Matengu Makapa after September 2008, when the last testimony of witnesses who could have implicated Makapa had testified, and that Makapa was maliciously prosecuted beyond that point.

Judge Christiaan dismissed Makapa's claim that his prosecution had been completely malicious, ruling that the continuation of the prosecution beyond a certain point, when prosecutors realised they did not have evidence to prove his guilt, was malicious.

Based on that finding, she ruled that the prosecutor general and, by extension, government should be held liable for the damages Makapa claims to have suffered as a result of that prosecution.

Prosecutor general Martha Imalwa told The Namibian yesterday that she will be appealing the judgement in the Supreme Court, as well as a similar judgement delivered in February in another damages claim from the main high treason trial.

Makapa was a teacher in the then Caprivi region when he was arrested on 29 August 1999, in the aftermath of the failed attempt by separatists to secede the region from Namibia, and was subsequently prosecuted on high treason and 277 other charges.

Having spent more than 13 years in jail before he and 42 co-accused were found not guilty in February 2013, Makapa sued the government, the prosecutor general, and the minister of safety and security for N$30,4 million in damages.

Judge Christiaan's ruling on Makapa's claim only dealt with the liability of the three respondents, and not with the amount of money that would have to be paid to Makapa for losses that he suffered as a result of having been arrested, jailed and prosecuted.

Acting judge Christiaan dismissed Makapa's claim against the minister of safety and security, in his capacity as minister responsible for the Namibian Police, after finding that he did not prove that the police did anything more than place the available evidence before the PG for a decision to prosecute or not.

She also found that the PG had sufficient grounds to decide to prosecute Makapa, but that changed during the course of the trial.

Witnesses who implicated Makapa in statements to the police alleged he supported the secessionist plan, that he provided transport to armed separatists who staged surprise attacks at Katima Mulilo in the early hours of 2 August 1999, and that he also supported secessionist fighters by providing food and donating money to them, acting judge Christiaan recounted.

During the trial, though, none of the three witnesses who implicated Makapa identified him in court. With all of the testimony that had been expected to implicate him heard by September 2008, the prosecution was left with a situation in which there was no longer reasonable and probable cause to continue Makapa's prosecution, judge Christiaan stated.

She also found that the PG or her prosecutors knew by November 2010, when the evidence was apprasied, that witnesses had not identified Makapa in court.

Although the police were requested to gather more evidence after the evidence appraisal, the defence successfully objected to the presentation of that evidence in court.

By continuing to detain Makapa and proceeding with his trial beyond the point where reasonable and probable cause to prosecute no longer existed, the prosecution acted maliciously, the judge ruled.

Makapa was represented by Andrew Corbett, Unanisa Hengari, and Clive Kavendjii. Ishmael Semenya and Nixon Marcus represented the state on instruction from Hafeni Hamunyela and Chipo Machaka.