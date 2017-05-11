Uganda: Policy to Regulate Religious Activities Divides Clerics

Photo: Daily Monitor

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali (file photo).

Kampala — A section of Christian believers have challenged the government proposal to formulate a national faith- based organisation policy to provide standard guidelines on starting churches, labeling it as a move to infringe on the freedom of worship.

Led by a journalist-turned pastor, Mr Joseph Kabuleta also head of the "The Watchman Ministry" a Pentecostal fellowship, a group of 1,000- claiming to be spiritual believers mostly Pentecostals, have signed a petition and submitted to the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity in the Office of the President.

"Rather than taking the destructive historical path of state control and restraint reminiscent of banning evangelical and Pentecostal faith entities in the 1970s, we implore the government, through this petition to adhere to the post -1995 Constitutional governance dispensation that embraces diversity and religious freedom within the confines of acceptable religion.." said Mr Kabuleta, one of the principal petitioners at a press conference held in Kampala recently.

The petitioners also carried a copy of the draft policy they claim the directorate was planning to pass secretly without consulting all the stakeholders.

The proposed policy, if put in place will among others, create and empower the department for Religious Affairs to vet and recommend the registration of religious organisations.

Also, the policy would establish a data management system, regulation as well as establish collaboration between government and faith-based organisations to implement government programmes.

This, Mr Kabuleta claimed will not only infringe the Constitutional right to religious freedom but also depicts control of the state over exercise of the right to practice religion.

"This thing of politics coming on the pulpits is not right, let them stay where they are," Mr Kabuleta said.

However, the petition comes a month after the proposed policy was supported by clerics from the Muslim Supreme Council and the Orthodox Church from the Rwenzori sub region during a consultative meeting in Fort Portal Town on, saying it was long overdue.

Sheikh Nasid Musenene, the general secretary Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Kasese District said; "The policy will address issues affecting the different faiths such as mushrooming churches, fraudsters, corrupt and other criminal activities."

When contacted, Rev Canon Aaron Mwesigye who heads the directorate disowned the draft policy, saying that they are still consulting the different stakeholders after which, they will draft the policy.

"There is nothing like a draft so far, and even if we come up with one, it is not going to be a legislation but rather guidelines to be followed before one establishes a church," Canon Mwesigye said.

Regarding the allegations that the proposed policy intends to infringe on the freedom of worship, Canon Mwesigye cited the 2000 mass killings at a Kanungu church in western Uganda that left an estimated 1,000 people dead, adding that it is the government's responsibility to protect people.

"Those challenging the policy are fake churches. The policy is not exclusive. There is nothing at all; those who are petitioning are just wasting time," he said.

The killings, in 2000, were blamed on the religious cult, the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God headed by renegade Catholic clerics Joseph Kibwetere, Joseph Kasapurari and Credonia Mwerinde.

Recently, different Pentecostal preachers have been accused of exploiting their followers by selling to them different products such as holy water and rice, handkerchiefs, while other preachers tell their congregations to offer money to God and plant hefty monetary "seeds" in their churches to enable Him listen to their prayers.