Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator, has reportedly expressed confidence that Lesotho will hold a peaceful and democratic election in June.

Ramaphosa said this following his visit to the mountain kingdom on Tuesday.

Lesotho was set to hold its general election on June 3.

According to SABC, Ramaphosa said that he was confident that security issues would be properly handled during the vote.

"My visit here was to come and examine the state of preparedness of Lesotho, political parties for elections and my discussions with a number of stakeholders told me that indeed they are ready and prepared to roll out the democratic process once again," Ramaphosa was quoted as saying.

Ramaphosa met with his majesty King Letsie III, Prime Minister Phakalitha Mosisili, the Independent Electoral Commission, opposition political party leaders, churches and civil society.

Lesotho plunged into a political crisis following the 2014 failed coup attempt by an army general.

Source: News24