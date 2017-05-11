Uganda: New KCCA Amendment Bill Tabled in Parliament

Parliament — Two years after being shelved, the Kampala Capital City Authority Bill (2015) is yet again on the floor of Parliament.

The bill was tabled by Ms Benny Namugwanya, the State minister for Kampala City Authority.

Upon receiving it, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the Speaker to Parliament on Tuesday tasked the Presidential Affairs Committee to handle it expeditiously within 49 days.

"This bill has only been reprinted it has been around for some time lying somewhere, so no more delays will be allowed," Ms Kadaga said.

When it was introduced in 2015, the draft law was castigated by several critics and sections of the civil society who argued that it was aimed at denying city dwellers their voting rights since it proposed that the Lord Mayor would be elected by elected city councillors.

According to the highlights of the shelved bill, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the then Minister of Presidency and Kampala stated that the existing law is faced with several defects, among them, the continued administration of the city under a decentralised system yet it was given a 'special status' as a city authority and that this was the main cause of "contradictions and clash of roles."

Another defect, according to Mr Tumwebaze, was in Section 11(1, b) of the current law which; "vests the power to convene and preside over meetings of the authority only in the Lord Mayor [and that] in the his absence, many fundamental activities of the capital city cannot be discharged and implemented."

Pertaining the position, powers and roles of the Lord Mayor, the minister stated that, it is erroneous to provide for the mayor to have executive powers and as the "political head of the capital city yet Kampala Capital City is administered by the Central Government where the minister should be the political head with executive powers."

As a remedy to the 'defects' Mr Tumwebaze proposed the need "to re-assert the powers of the central government in the administration of Kampala Capital City Authority by vesting more powers in the minister by making him or her the political head of the capital city."

The bill under Clause 5(4) provides for the Lord Mayor to be elected from within the composition of the council.

The bill proposes the amendment of Section 9 which provides for the election of the Lord Mayor to amendend to read: "There shall be a Lord Mayor and a Deputy Lord Mayor of the Capital City [who] shall be elected by the Council from among the councillors (whose] elections shall be presided over by the Electoral Commission."

If adopted by Parliament, the Lord Mayor who chairs Council sessions will be elected from within the composition of the council, breaking the status quo where the Lord Mayor has been directly elected by city dwellers.

The Lord Mayor will also be the political Head of the council and not the City Authority under Section 8 of the principle law.

Most amendments in the new bill are rooted in recommendations contained in the 2013 Report by Justice Catharine Bamugemereire, which held Mr Lukwago liable of abuse of office, misconduct and incompetence.

Responding to the Bill, Mr Erias Lukwago said the proposals are intended to disenfranchise the people of Kampala from electing their political head.

"How can you have a political head of a legal entity that is not directly elected by the people," Mr Lukwago asked.

Mr Lukwago said what is being planned is sheer political witch hunt.

"Today they might look at me as an individual but the matter should go beyond Lukwago and consider the plight of the population, it is irrational to simply bring laws for the sake of firefighting," he said.

He says the same bill was defeated in 2015 when it was first introduced because "it is hinged on emotion rather than reason."

Despite several attempts, Daily Monitor failed to get a comment from Kampala Minister, Ms Beti Kamya or her predecessor Mr Tumwebaze.