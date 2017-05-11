Uganda: Eight Taxi Operators Arrested As Strike Paralyses Transport

Kampala — Eight taxi operators were arrested yesterday as the Kibuye-Kyengera taxi drivers' strike entered the second day.

The strike paralysed transport and traffic flow on the Kampala-Masaka highway and dozens of passengers remained stranded.

The drivers' arrest followed a directive by Kampala Metropolitan Police commander, Mr Frank Mwesigwa, to arrest all drivers who had blocked the road, engaged in fighting and pelted stones at commuter vehicles plying the disputed route.

The Kyengera taxi drivers are protesting against the violation of guidelines governing taxi operations in the area. They have accused Kibuye taxi drivers of encroaching on their territory. They want Kibuye taxi operators to stop at Nateete and not Nsangi, a trading center on Kampala-Masaka highway.

The drivers' sit down strike has made access to Nsangi, Kyengera and Kampala areas difficult for the area residents. The residents of Nabbingo, Namagoma, Nakaloke and Buddo were also affected.

"I usually board a taxi from here (Kyengera) to Natete and I pay between Shs500 and Shs1,000; but now I am going to board a boda boda at Shs6,000. This is unfair to us," Ms Diana Nakintu complained as she boarded a boda boda at Kyengera town.

Bodaboda cyclists almost tripled the fares from Nsangi to Kyengera and Kyengera to Natete or Kampala Business Center. For instance, from Kyengera to Natete taxi park, boda boda cyclists charged between Shs5,000 and Shs7,000 yet on normal days they charge Shs2,000. Dozens of residents particularly the low income earners resorted to trekking.

Mr Peter Ocen, Nsangi Division police commander, whose officers engaged in running battles with the striking taxi drivers, accused the Kibuye taxi-drivers of contravening the operation rules.

"As police we could not just look on as drivers blocked the highway over their selfish interests," Mr Ocen said.

"This road is used by thousands of vehicles [passengers] plying to Masaka, Ankole, Kigezi and our neighbouring countries like Rwanda, Burundi and DRC,".

Earlier, Mr Mwesigwa's efforts to calm enraged drivers hit a dead end after the Kyengera drivers stormed out of the meeting that had been convened at Kyengera Country Resort, accusing him of taking sides in the conflict.

"We cannot stay in a meeting where we are being threatened by police. It is us who are being affected by Kibuye taxis and instead of helping us, he [Mwesigwa] is just threatening to arrest us," Mr Isa Kassim, a taxi driver at Kyengera said.

Addressing the taxi drivers, Mr Mwesigwa vowed to arrest those who would protest by blocking roads, fighting and throwing stones at innocent passengers and vehicles.

"We are going to investigate the source of this chaos. But in the meantime, I tell you that this joke must stop," Mr Mwesigwa said. "Why would anyone block the road? Why would these people throw stones at vehicles? I am going to handle this issue directly in my office."

Mr Ian Kyeyune, the RDC Wakiso and Hajji Kiyimba, the LC3 chairperson for Nsangi, however, accused Kibuye taxi drivers of abusing the bylaws that were agreed upon to manage taxi operations along the Kibuye, Natete, Busega, Kyengera and Nsangi route.

According to the area leaders, the bylaws prohibit taxis from Kibuye stage from driving past the Temple in the center of Kyengera town but they have consistently driven up to Nsangi trading center.

Earlier, police blocked the Busiro East MP Medard Ssegona from speaking to the protesting taxi drivers saying they did not want politicians to take part in the strike as it would escalate the situation. The taxi drivers' strike is expected to continue today.