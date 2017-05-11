Uganda: Police Hold Onto Children Held Over Kaweesi Killing

Mukono — Police were late yesterday still holding onto 12 children of Mr Abdu Rashid Mbaziira, a suspected killer of police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi, amid reports of plans to conduct a DNA test to ascertain their parentage.

Kaweesi, his driver and guard were gunned in Kampala on March 17. In the subsequent crackdown, police three days later, arrested and detained Mr Mbaziira and his two wives; Ms Aisha Ampiire and Ms Fatumah Bint Salim, before returning a day later to round up their children.

Hours after NTV and Daily Monitor broke news of the children being held incommunicado, the police on Monday admitted that the children have been in their custody since their arrest on March 21.

The Force promised to release them latest yesterday. It asked the mothers, who in March were incarcerated for six days when arrested together with their husband, to report to receive the children at Naggalama Police Station in Mukono District.

The children had not been freed by the time we went to press, leaving their mothers in tears.

Instead, the police reportedly took finger prints of the two women to establish if their biometric information would match with that of the children.

"Why torture a mother like this! You take the children including a sick one, but you do not tell us where they are," Ms Salim said.

In custody

Mr Emilian Kayima, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, had said a day earlier that they would only release the children being held "in one of our facilities" upon ascertaining their "real parents".

This explanation flies in the face of earlier police statement that they took the children into custody because their parents were in jail and had no one to fend for them.

Ms Saidat Nansubuga, a sister-in-law to Mr Mbaziira, said amid sobs that: "They confirmed they have our children why don't they then release them. They took our thumbprints hoping that after all this, we will have our children back."

Although the children were a no-show at Naggalama Police Station, spokesman Kayima insisted that "our officers have been instructed to release them".

He gave no date or time for the expected release. Mr Kayima said he would respond to our inquiries about the DNA test at the time the children walk to freedom.

"We could not give out [the] children without ascertaining the real parents. Remember, we are still investigating Mr Mbaziira over human trafficking," a police source said on condition of anonymity since he was not authorised to speak to police. Police now say they are suspicious the "many children" they found at Mbaziira's home may not all be his.