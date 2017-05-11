Uganda: Sugar Prices Hit Record Shs7,000

Kampala/Mbale — Sugar consumers will have to brace the economic meltdown and dig deeper into their pockets as the price of sugar shoots up in various towns, sending the buyers and shop owners into fresh panic.

A survey conducted by Daily Monitor has shown that a kilogramme of unpacked sugar that has been selling at Shs4,600 has now jumped to Shs5,800, whereas the packed sugar is now selling at Shs7,000 up from Shs6,000.

Traders and consumers could not explain the sharp rise in the sugar prices but it is reported that major sugar producers such as Kakira Sugar and Lugazi Sugar have tentatively closed their factories for routine maintenance, leaving only Kinyara Sugar Works Limited on the market, which may not supply enough sugar to meet the high demand.

Mr Micheal Mwilugazu, a retail operator in Mbale Town, told Daily Monitor that a 50 kilograme bag of sugar that they have been buying from wholesalers at Shs240,000 is now selling at Shs270,000. He explained that with given the changes in wholesale prices, they also had no option but to increase in order to gain some profit.

Major sugar millers last week reportedly decided to halt production and carry-out routine maintenance of their factory machines, which has sharply contributed to the rise in sugar prices by at least 30 per cent. On several occasions, Uganda has been caught off guard to stock enough sugar whenever there is a shortage thus pushing prices high.

Another retailer accused people he called unscrupulous traders of hoarding sugar and creating shortages on the market so as to make hefty profits out of the situation.

Manufacturers speak out

Last year, when the price of a kilogramme of sugar shot up to Shs5,000, industrial players attributed it to a shortage of the product. After meeting the sugar producers, Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde promised that government was going to import some sugar to fill the gap. This saw the price slightly reduce to Shs4,800.

However five months down the road, the same problem has returned with a kilogramme of sugar reaching prohibitive price levels.

In a telephone interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Mr Jim Kabeho, the chairman Uganda Sugar Manufacturers Association (USMA), said the increase in prices of sugar is not only a Ugandan challenge but it cuts across the entire region.

"The price of sugar in Kenya too has gone up and because of this, consumers there are now coming to Uganda. This is why a lot of the sugar we are producing now is being smuggled into Kenya to meet the demand there," Mr Kabeho said.

He said the reason behind the increase in sugar prices is because the raw material (cane) is scarce. He revealed that a tonne of cane that used to cost Shs80,000 now costs Shs170, 000 and that factories are working at half capacity.

He, however, said although the prices have gone up, it's not as high as quoted by some people at Shs7,000. He said currently, a 50kg bag of sugar costs Shs190, 000 up from Shs170,000.

Mr George Omondi, a consumer from Nairobi, Kenya, who had a chat with Daily Monitor yesterday expressed the hardship they are going through to access sugar because of the high prices.

The price of sugar has gone up to KShs320 (UShs11,200) for every two-kilogramme packet from KShs240 (Shs8,400). While a kilogramme packet now costs KShs160 (Shs5,600) up from Kshs120 (Shs4,200) it sold in January.

The hike in prices of sugar in Kenya is attributed to the annual routine closure of some factories, which have to undergo maintenance in April and July.

Other products

Product (New price in Shs) Old price (in Shs)

Beans (kg) 2,500 2,000

Beef (kg) 9,600 9,350

Cassava flour (kg) 1,950 1,800

Exotic chicken 13,000 12,450

Goat meat (kg) 12,200 12,000

Ground nuts (kg) 5,400 5,000

Rice (kayiso) (kg) 3,900 3,400

Local chicken 24,750 23,350

Maize flour (kg) 3,000 2,800

Matooke (bunch) 30,000 27,450

Millet flour (kg) 3,500 3,200

Pork (kg) 11,000 10,500

Nile perch (kg) 13,500 13,250

Tilapia (kg) 10,500 9,450

Upland rice (kg) 3,200 2,950

Bread (loaf) 4,800 4,000