President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania for a State Visit and launch of the South Africa-Tanzania Binational Commission.

The visit will further deepen South Africa's economic, political, cultural and social relations with Tanzania.

President Zuma will co-chair the launch of the South Africa-Tanzania Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President of the United Republic of Tanzania, His Excellency John Pemba Magufuli.

The Agreement establishing the BNC was signed in July 2011 and will be officially launched tomorrow, 11 May 2017. The BNC is the highest mechanism regulating bilateral relations between two the countries.

The two Heads of State will also hold official talks on a wide range of bilateral issues. This will include a review of the status of the bilateral relations; adoption of strategic interventions to further strengthen the relationship to focus on mutually identified priority issues; and discuss regional and continental peace and security issues.

During the visit, South Africa and Tanzania are scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Biodiversity Conservation and Management as well as Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Transport Related Matters.

South Africa and Tanzania enjoy excellent bilateral relations which date back to the days of the liberation struggle and were formalised by the two Governments in 1994.

South Africa and Tanzania's economic relations continue to grow apace and cooperation encompasses trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, environment, energy, infrastructure development, retail, amongst others.

Trade figures between the two countries in 2016 indicated that South African exports to Tanzania were valued at R6, 5 billion, whereas imports from Tanzania amounted to R3.5 billion.

There are currently over 150 South African companies operating in Tanzania in areas such as the financial services sector, hospitality and leisure as well as ICT and electronics.

President Zuma and his host, President Magufuli will tomorrow, 11 May 2017, address the South Africa-Tanzania Business Forum which will be held on the sidelines of the State Visit to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

President Zuma is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Minister of Science and Technology, Ms Naledi Pandor; Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Edna Molewa and the Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi.

Issued by: The Presidency