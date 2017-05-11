NAMIBIA's last representatives were eliminated on Wednesday at the ITF CAT Junior Tennis Tournament in Windhoek.

In the boys singles competition, Paul Alfred Schwieger lost in straight sets to the seventh-seeded Pierre Malan of South Africa, 6-2, 6-4, while Georgina Moolman withdrew from the girls singles competition due to illness.

Malan, who had reached the final of the first ITF CAT Junior tournament last week before losing to compatriot Philip Henning, was just too strong and consistent for Schwieger. He comfortably won the first set, and although Schwieger provided stiffer opposition in the second set, Malan was always in control.

Malan will now meet the second-seeded South African Charl Morgan, who beat Pierre Wamba of Cameroon 6-1, 6-3, in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Henning beat Bruno Nhavene of Mozambique 6-2, 6-1 and will now meet the eighth-seeded Pierce Rolllins of the United States, who beat Dennis Moses of Zimbabwe 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the other quarterfinal matches, third-seeded Jesper Klov Nilsson of Sweden will meet Gerhardt Becker of South Africa, while fourth-seeded Christiaan Worst of South Africa will face the unseeded Edoardo Bottino of Italy.

In the women's competition, Moolman was due to meet the eighth-seeded Megan Basson of South Africa in the second round, but she withdrew and forfeited the match after suffering dizziness and a bleeding nose.

Basson will now meet compatriot Delien Kleinhans in the quarterfinals this morning.

In other matches on Wednesday, the seventh-seeded Skyler Miller of the United States beat Angella Okutoyi of Kenya 6-2, 7-6 to book a place in the quarterfinals, where she will meet the top-seeded Myah Petchey of South Africa.

The sixth-seeded Aisha Niyonkuru of Burundi beat Sarah Introcaso of Mauritius, who was struggling with an ankle injury, 6-3, 6-0, and will now face the second-seeded Katie Lafrance of the United States in the quarterfinals.

The other quarterfinal is between the unseeded Sonashe Bhatnagar of India and the third-seeded Megan Lombardi of South Africa.