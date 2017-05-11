Namibia: Hockey Squad On Track for World Cup Qualifier

The Namibian men's indoor hockey team completed a successful tour of Kwazulu Natal last weekend as part of their preparations for next month's World Cup qualifiers at the Dome in Swakopmund.

Namibia played six matches against Kwazulu Natal Raiders, KZN Mynahs and KZN Inland teams as well as the KZN u21 side, winning four and losing two matches.

They opened their tour with two victories on Friday, 5 May, beating KwaZulu Natal u21 8-6 and KwaZulu Natal Mynahs 5-3.

The next day they had a taxing schedule with four matches against KZN's top side the Raiders as well as KZN Inland.

In their opening match they beat KZN Inland 4-2, but then suffered two defeats against the Raiders, 7-4 and 3-1.

They, however, regrouped and saved their best performance for last when they thrashed KZN Inland 11-1.

Namibian coach Trevor Cormack expressed satisfaction with their performances.

"The tour went very well. KwaZulu Natal is the top provincial side in South Africa by far. Their A team, the Raiders, won the recent Inter Provincial Tournament, while they are also the defending indoor champions. The bulk of South Africa's national players come from Natal, while four of their national players played against us during the series," he said.

"The results were not so important, I was more concerned about trying out tactics and new combinations, but I was very pleased with the performances. We beat KZN Inland 11-1 - a team that we have never beaten before - so it shows how much progress we have made. Then in our final game we only lost 3-1 to the Raiders and that match could have gone either way," he added.

Cormack will now have to reduce his squad from 16 to the final 12 that will compete against South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Africa Qualifier for the 2018 World Cup and he said it would not be an easy task.

"All 16 players proved their worth and it's going to be very difficult to decide who will make the final squad. The youngsters in the squad all stepped up and looked like they had been playing at that level for years, so I think the future of Namibian hockey looks very bright," he said.

The Namibian squad consists mostly of local-based players as well as three students studying in South Africa, namely Brynn Cleak, Ernest Jacobs and Liam Hermanus.

It's a well balanced squad made up of experienced players like DJ Strauss, Jacobus Coetzee, Siabonga Martins, Bucko Bartlett and Tarry Butcher, and upcoming youngsters like Dakota Hansen, Liam Hermanus, Cody van der Merwe, Damien Schutz and Petrus Theron.

Cormack said Namibia would give a good account of itself at the World Cup qualifier.

"I don't know what to expect from Zimbabwe because I have never seen them play indoor hockey, but we are well on track and I believe we will give South Africa a run for their money."

Cormack said they would continue training in Windhoek before holding a final training camp at the Dome in Swakopmund shortly before the start of the tournament, which takes place from 23 to 25 June.

Cormack said the tour was very important to raise their level of play.

"The indoor league in Namibia has improved drastically over the past year, but it's still not at the speed and quality that we need to compete internationally. That's why we undertook this tour, to play against the top South African provincial side - they currently have eight national players in their squad and there's many more upcoming players who are knocking on the door," he said.

Regarding the recently completed Namibian indoor league that went down to the wire before Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) retained the title, Cormack said the standard had improved significantly.

"The young Saints team showed their worth, while Windhoek Old Boys (WOB), DTS and Unam showed how competitive the league has become. In the end WOB deservedly won the league, but any one of those teams could have won it and the youngsters' improvement pushed the standard up and kept the seniors on their toes," he said.