Namibia: No Birthday Bash for Nujoma This Year

SWAPO secretary general Nangolo Mbumba has called for donations towards the school being built at former President Sam Nujoma's Etunda Farm in honour of his 88th birthday this weekend.

At a press conference yesterday in Windhoek, Mbumba said the former President, who turns 88 on Friday, wishes to dedicate his birthday to completing the Etunda Farm Primary School project on the outskirts of Otavi. Last year, Nujoma's birthday was organised by the business community, while President Hage Geingob and former president Hifikenpunye Pohamba were criticised for their absence when they had initially confirmed their attendance. About N$2,5 million was pledged by politicians and the business community at last year's event.

Mbumba said there would be no party this year. Instead, charitable donations from the public would be called for to complete the primary school as a gift to Nujoma. "There will be no party and no Ndilimani performances this year, so forget about the dancing shoes," Mbumba joked.

He said since retiring from politics, Nujoma has embarked on various projects in order to contribute towards the country's development and Vision 2030. "In particular, Nujoma has donated land from his own farm, and undertook to construct a modern health facility, known as Etunda Farm Primary School and Clinic, to cater for farming communities in the surrounding areas," he explained.

Mbumba said the clinic has been completed, and will be handed to the health ministry on Saturday at the farm. "Therefore, his [Nujoma's] desire is that all those who wish to celebrate his birthday should do so by contributing financially or in kind towards the completion of this very important school project," he urged.

Mbumba did not say how much the party would be contributing, adding that the party would announce its contribution at a later stage.

In recent times Nujoma's annual birthday bash was organised by the 12 May Movement, a brainchild of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) under former secretary Elijah Ngurare, but Mbumba announced in 2016 that the event's organisation would henceforth be the responsibility of the mother body.

Although one of the proposals was that the event be rotated to all 14 regions, it was last year celebrated at Nujoma's farm. A SPYL source said this year's celebration was supposed to take place at Rundu, but that idea was abandoned after President Geingob decided that Independence Day celebrations would be held there this year. It was then decided to shift celebrations to the Omaheke region, before Nujoma announced that he only sought donations. Mbumba denied this, saying Nujoma had from the onset insisted that he only wanted donations from the public this year.