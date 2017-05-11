11 May 2017

Kenyan BBC Anchor Sophie Ikenye Bereaved

Kenyan BBC anchor and a former NTV anchor Sophie Ikenye is mourning the death of her father.

The Kenyan born journalist who is based London took to Facebook to inform her followers that her dad has passed on.

She did not offer details on the circumstances leading to the death.

The anchor, who joined BBC in 2009 as a presenter on Focus of Africa on BBC World Service Radio, was in 2016 listed in the inaugural list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

We at Nairobi News send our heartfelt condolences to Ikenye’s family.

