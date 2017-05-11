Africa: International Relations and Cooperation Embarks On Series of Activities Marking Africa Month

press release

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has partnered with various institutions of higher education to mark Africa Month through a series of activities which include symposiums, exhibitions and public lectures. The Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which has transformed in the African Union (AU), was formed on 25 May 1963.

The first lecture will be presented by Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi at the University of Venda on 12 May 2017. The lecture will give DIRCO and students studying Political and International Relations a platform to articulate South Africa's foreign policy in line with international developments.

On 19-20 May 2017, DIRCO and the University of the North West will host various activities, starting with a public lecture to be delivered by Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers. The second day will be dedicated to exhibitions of different African cuisines; presentations of career opportunities by DIRCO and other government departments; and exhibitions by African designers and book publishers.

The symposium is expected to bring together a diverse audience comprising students, heads of foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to South Africa, university alumni, provincial government departments and community leaders.

The last lectures on 26 of May 2017 in Cape Town will be presented by Deputy Ministers Luwellyn Landers and Nomaindiya Mfeketo under the theme: "Rich Africa, Poor Africans." It will target members of the Diplomatic Corps, Portfolio Committee and Select Committee of International Relations, Associations of African Countries, youth and student formations, political parties and civil society.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation