11 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

Africa: International Relations and Cooperation Embarks On Series of Activities Marking Africa Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has partnered with various institutions of higher education to mark Africa Month through a series of activities which include symposiums, exhibitions and public lectures. The Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which has transformed in the African Union (AU), was formed on 25 May 1963.

The first lecture will be presented by Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi at the University of Venda on 12 May 2017. The lecture will give DIRCO and students studying Political and International Relations a platform to articulate South Africa's foreign policy in line with international developments.

On 19-20 May 2017, DIRCO and the University of the North West will host various activities, starting with a public lecture to be delivered by Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers. The second day will be dedicated to exhibitions of different African cuisines; presentations of career opportunities by DIRCO and other government departments; and exhibitions by African designers and book publishers.

The symposium is expected to bring together a diverse audience comprising students, heads of foreign Diplomatic Missions accredited to South Africa, university alumni, provincial government departments and community leaders.

The last lectures on 26 of May 2017 in Cape Town will be presented by Deputy Ministers Luwellyn Landers and Nomaindiya Mfeketo under the theme: "Rich Africa, Poor Africans." It will target members of the Diplomatic Corps, Portfolio Committee and Select Committee of International Relations, Associations of African Countries, youth and student formations, political parties and civil society.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Transport Minister Defends Talking Politics At Children's Funerals

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says there was nothing wrong with him criticising former president FW de Klerk at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.