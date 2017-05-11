NATIONAL Planning Commission permanent secretary Leevi Hungamo and chief legal adviser in the attorney general's office Chris Nghaamwa have been charged over their roles in the controversial N$5,5 billion oil storage facility.

The duo are the first top state officials to be charged after the government decided to go after those involved in the project, whose cost shot up from N$3,7 billion in 2014 to N$5,5 billion last year.

The project is for the construction of the national oil and petroleum storage facilities at Walvis Bay.

President Hage Geingob said in March this year that too many state officials were "reckless" in the awarding of this contract.

The Namibian understands that secretary to Cabinet George Simataa charged Hungamo and Nghaamwa two weeks ago.

Efforts to get comment from Hungamo were not successful, but sources said he was slapped with one charge of "misconduct" because he signed the letter recommending the oil storage contract.

Hungamo and the energy ministry's former permanent secretary, Kahijoro Kahuure, wrote a letter to the Tender Board of Namibia in April 2014, informing them that the N$3,7 billion contract had been awarded to CRB, a joint venture between China Harbour Engineering Company, the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) and businessman Vaino Nghipondoka's Babyface Civils.

Kahuure has now retired from the public service, but Hungamo is left to answer. State officials said the charge against him appears to be soft, and might result in less severe punishment being meted out.

Simataa told The Namibian yesterday that this was an administrative matter that he could not discuss with the media.

It is not clear what charges Nghaamwa faces, but four senior government officials confirmed that the lawyer has been charged.

Sources suspect that it is because he was involved in scrutinising the contract between government and the joint venture which won the contract.

Nghaamwa said he was in a meeting yesterday, and did not respond to text messages sent to him afterwards. The charge against Hungamo came after attorney general Sacky Shanghala made recommendations to Simataa in September last year.

The Villager newspaper reported in March this year that Shanghala said Hungamo should be charged with misconduct because he approved and recommended the oil storage contract against tender speciﬁcations, and that he failed to discuss the contract with the ministerial committee before approving it. The ministerial committee, which included Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila as finance minister, was chaired by the then director general of the National Planning Commission and now minister, Tom Alweendo.

Shanghala also accused Hungamo of failing to obtain permission from that ministerial committee before awarding the contract.

The attorney general suggested that Hungamo should be suspended with pay, and be replaced.

Shanghala furthermore blamed Hungamo for not explaining to his bosses that the storage tender might expose government to the US dollar/rand rate ﬂuctuations.

Documents show that Hungamo warned Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Alweendo about possible currency fluctuations in 2014. Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, now premier, rejected Hungamo's warning.

The attorney general said the charges were drafted in consultation with Simataa, Kuungogelwa-Amadhila, finance minister Calle Schlettwein and the cabinet committee on treasury.

The Namibian has reported in the past that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was instrumental in pushing for this contract around 2014 when she was finance minister. She has denied any wrongdoing.

It is not clear if Hungamo will indeed pay the price, or whether this process is just a smokescreen. What is certain is that Shanghala wanted friend and business partner Hungamo to face the music.

The two are still friends and business partners, but some sources said they gave each other the "silent treatment" for months before reconciling this year.

The Villager also reported that Shanghala told Simataa that Hungamo's lifestyle and farming activities were beyond what a permanent secretary could afford.

The attorney general recommended an investigation into the acquisition of farming equipment, assets, game and cattle at Hungamo and Nghipondoka's farms.

According to Shanghala, the two should also provide proof of payments for the game and livestock on their farms. He likewise wanted copies of proof of payments made to contractors and subcontractors who built Hungamo's house at Finkenstein Estate, 12 kilometres east of Windhoek.

Shanghala furthermore asked that the communications between Hungamo and Nghipondoka - known as Namibia's tender magnet for his reputation of winning state contracts - be scrutinised.

The attorney general also suggested that Hungamo's assets register be reviewed. He said banking records "as well as those of the immediate relations and associates" of Nghipondoka, his company Babyface and Hungamo be investigated too.

It is not clear if Simaata implemented the attorney general's suggestions. Shanghala earlier this year complained in Cabinet that Simaata does not want to act against Hungamo.

Sources questioned why the former Tender Board is not being questioned, and why government is not explaining to the public how the price for the project escalated.