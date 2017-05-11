A man who was admitted at the Walvis Bay State Hospital TB ward recently to have an abscess removed said he was shocked at the unhygienic state of the facility and the personnel's attitude.

Tony (not his real name) took a few photos with a mobile phone as proof of what he saw, but he could not take more because he felt uncomfortable and was afraid of being confronted by hospital staff.

"It's unbelievable how it looks like there, where sick people are supposed to be cared for," he said when he was discharged after about a week.

Tony said he was put in a "dirty room" with windows which could not close properly because of rusted hinges. The burglar bars were also rusted to such an extent that some were brittle and could probably be easily broken.

Although he did not walk around much, Tony said other rooms were in an equally bad state. In some rooms, window panes were either broken or completely missing, exposing patients to the nature's elements.

One day, he was drawn to a room where a urine pan was banging against a metal bed railing. There, he saw a young man who was cuffed to a bed that was secured to the window bars with linen. The window in the room was completely shattered.

According to Tony, some patients in the ward told him that the man was cuffed because he was mentally disturbed.

"No one wanted to assist him. That is why he was banging the urine tray to get attention. Sometimes he would just ask me to bring him some water," Tony continued.

Going to the communal bathroom was also no joy for Tony, or the other patients.

"Someone obviously had an upset stomach sometime before. It was all over the place. Other patients complained, but were ignored.

"I also went to request for a clean-up, but instead I and the others got an earful. The cleaners accused us of making the mess," Tony said. "Eventually, they cleaned it."

It was also not easy for him to have a shower because "black and green" fungi grew in the corners of shower stalls, while old soap and grime covered the shower floor. Tony said although he was happy with the abcess removal, he was taken aback by how the procedure was done.

"I expected that they would at least give me a local anaesthetic, like what dentists do, before cutting open and draining the abscess. They did not do that, so the procedure was very painful," he stated.

Senior officials at the hospital and the Erongo health directorate directed all queries to the health ministry's head office.

The health ministry's permanent secretary, Andreas Mwoombola, yesterday said he could not comment as he needed to gather more information from the hospital's superintendent.

"I will get back to you once we have all the information in context," he said.