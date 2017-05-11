Namibia: Nobody Wants the Airport Buses

NOBODY seems keen to take responsibility for the two apron buses bought by the Namibia Airports Company for N$5,7 million in 2013 for use at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The buses were bought to meet the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)'s requirements after Hosea Kutako International Airport was downgraded in 2013, but have not been used.

Although Airports company spokesperson Nankelo Katjiuongua told The Namibian on Monday that the buses are rarely used because the terminal is too close, sources said there is disagreement between the company and Air Namibia.

The buses are allegedly supposed to be operated by Air Namibia instead of the NAC, who only purchased them in order to meet ICAO requirements.

Sources questioned the rationale for the purchase of the buses as the terminal was too close to the airstrip, that there are no designated drivers, and that charges for a ride are prohibitive.

Katjiuongua conceded that the terminal building is too close to the airstrip, and this has contributed to the reasons why the buses are rarely used.

"Most airlines prefer passengers to walk the short distance, with guidance from ground handlers. On a lighter note, we also have tourists visiting Namibia who prefer feeling the fresh air and sunshine," she stated.

Katjiuongua denied that the buses are becoming white elephants, saying they are used from time to time, especially during the rainy season.

"The NAC is engaging the two ground handlers - Air Namibia and Menzies Aviation - to take over the operation of the apron buses, as is the norm elsewhere in the world. Buses are ground handling equipment, and must therefore be manned and operated by the appointed ground handlers," she added.

Asked about allegations that the buses do not even have drivers, Katjiuongua confirmed that there are no dedicated bus drivers, "but our operators are trained to drive the buses upon request from the airlines."

Members of the public have always asked why the NAC purchased the buses when they are rarely used, while others complained about the high costs per trip.

Countering these claims, Katjiuongua said Namibia has the lowest trip costs for the apron buses in all of the Southern African Development Community region.

"We charge N$120 per trip, while other ground handlers in the region charge from N$180 per trip," she said.

Meanwhile, Air Namibia's external relations officer, Twaku Kayofa, could not deny nor confirm whether they use the buses.

"The questions are best suited for the Namibia Airports Company as they are the owners of the buses in question. We did not purchase those buses, and we were not part of the decisionmaking when those buses were procured," he said, adding that they are only one of the many airlines operating at the airport.