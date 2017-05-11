South Africa: Lambie Back for Sharks, Resumes Captaincy

Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie is back in the starting line-up for the first time since week three ahead of Saturday's trip to Port Elizabeth to take on the Kings.

Lambie is now fully recovered from a fractured vertebra he sustained against the Waratahs back on March 11.

He replaces Curwin Bosch, who is with the SA Under-20 squad preparing for next month's World Rugby U-20 Championship in Georgia.

Head coach Robert du Preez has largely retained the same team that beat the Rebels last weekend, with just three rotational changes and one enforced.

Lambie takes over as the starting flyhalf as well as taking over the captaincy in one of two changes to the backline.

The other sees Lwazi Mvovo - who was rested last weekend - replacing Sbu Nkosi, who shifts to the bench following a pleasing debut last Saturday.

In straight rotation in the front row, Beast Mtawarira returns for Thomas du Toit while Franco Marais and Chiliboy Ralepelle swap jerseys.

Commenting on the Sharks' exchange of one special player for another with Lambie starting after Bosch stood in for him during his injury, assistant coach Sean Everitt was delighted to have the side's leader back.

"Pat is our captain and a player that the youngsters look up to so he'll bring calmness and strong leadership which will make the job easier for the guys around him," he said.

Teams:

Kings

TBA

Sharks

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5. Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Garth April, 23 S'busiso Nkosi

