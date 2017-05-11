Uganda: Kagoma Polls - Museveni Warns On 'Playing With a Lion's Tail'

Photo: Denis Edema/Daily Monitor

Boost. President Museveni waves to the crowd at Mr Moses Walyomu’s campaign rally at Bulugo Primary School in Buyengo Sub-county.

Jinja — Candidates vying for Kagoma County parliamentary seat in Jinja District ended their campaigns yesterday amid reports of violence as both NRM and Opposition FDC party bigwigs camped in the district to swing the vote in favour of their candidates.

The campaigns that saw President Museveni and his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) founding president Dr Kizza Besigye drum up support for rival candidates, did not entirely pass off as smoothly as anticipated by the Electoral Commission (EC).

One of the victims, Mr Abubaker Maganda, was roughed up as he returned home after attending a rally of the FDC party flag-bearer, just days ago.

Mr Maganda is the FDC party chairperson for Jinja District.

The Saturday attack by a yet-to-be identified gang wearing black masks, is believed to be linked to Mr Maganda's active support for FDC's parliamentary candidate Timothy Batuwa Lusala.

"I was together with Mr Harold Kaija; one of our members, and suddenly, masked men in a double-cabin vehicle blocked us at Muguluka Trading Centre before beating us up with batons," Mr Batuwa Lusala told Daily Monitor.

"I lost my cell phone and wallet with important documents," he added.

Mr Batuwa Lusala is recuperating at the KYM International Hospital in Jinja.

Mr Gerald Twishime, the Kiira Regional police commander, said the police are investigating the matter.

Speaking at a rally to swing support for the NRM flag-bearer, Mr Moses Walyomu, at Bulugo Primary School in Buyengo Sub-county on Monday, NRM secretary general Kasule Lumumba told President Museveni that their supporters were being harassed.

She asked the President to pronounce himself on the matter.

In response, President Museveni warned those intimidating NRM supporters and likened their alleged provocation to someone playing with the tail of a lion.

"If you punish someone because he is supporting NRM, then it is as if you are touching or playing with a lion's tail. Some people don't know that when you play with NRM you're causing yourself trouble," Mr Museveni said. "Anybody who disturbs the peace in Uganda, we will deal with him the same way we did in Karamoja during the disarmament or the way we dealt with [LRA rebel leader] Joseph Kony and Alice Lakwena," Mr Museveni warned.

He then directed Mr Twishime and Mr Asuman Mugenyi, the director of police operations, to ensure the violence stops.

Also traversing Kagoma County to ensure victory for the FDC candidate was Dr Besigye.

The former FDC presidential candidate, who has since challenged President Museveni for the top seat in the last four elections, was part of the party bigwigs combing votes for the party's flag-bearer, Mr Batuwa.

Dr Besigye told a crowd at Budondo Sub-county yesterday that Kagoma County should vote the FDC candidate because they deserve better and not people who will only rubberstamp even unprincipled positions while in Parliament.

Dr Besigye urged the electorates to vote for Mr Batuwa to kick-start their disapproval of how bad the economy and the country has degenerated.

Other candidates in the race include Mr Alex Brandon Kintu (Independent) and Mr Muhammed Bidondole (Independent).

History

The Kagoma parliamentary seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal nullified the result of the 2016 election following an appeal by Mr Alex Brandon Kintu, who was one of the contenders in the 2016 parliamentary race.

After losing the election to Mr Moses Walyomu, Mr Kintu filed an election petition in court detailing election malpractices manifested in the form of voter bribery, something he said unjustly swung the result in favour of his rival.

The Court of Appeal agreed with his argument and in early March, a verdict nullifying the election was declared, resulting in the rerun of the election.