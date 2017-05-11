THE state wants to appeal against the acquittal of one of the men charged with the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in Windhoek in March 2013.

State advocate Ethel Ndlovu informed acting judge Boas Usiku in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that the state wants to apply for leave to appeal against the acquittal of Dimitri Narimab (29), whom acting judge Usiku found not guilty on five charges on 15 March.

Until that intended appeal has been concluded, the trial of Narimab's former co-accused, Ruben Fritz (22), who is still facing charges following Narimab's discharge, should be put on hold, Ndlovu said. In the prosecution's view, Narimab and Fritz should continue to stand trial together, Ndlovu also said.

Narimab and Fritz were charged in connection with the killing of Melody Alwina Uri-≠khos (18), whose naked body was found on a hillside east of Shandumbala in Katutura, Windhoek, on 1 April 2013.

Both men denied guilt on all five charges when their trial began on 1 February this year.

Acting judge Usiku acquitted Narimab on two counts of rape and further charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so, on 15 March, after the state had presented its evidence against the two accused to the court.

In his ruling on Narimab's application to be discharged at the end of the state's case, the judge found there was no direct or circumstantial evidence linking Narimab to the charges he and Fritz were jointly facing.

Acting judge Usiku said there was no evidence placing Narimab at the crime scene where the body of Uri-≠khos was found, or that showed Narimab was aware that a crime had been committed or was found in possession of anything that could link him to the crimes in question.

With respect to Fritz, however, there was evidence that he admitted he had raped and murdered Uri-≠khos, and that he sold a cellphone which belonged to her for N$10 on the day after she had been killed, the judge also said.

Fritz is also being implicated by DNA evidence. Samples collected from Uri-≠khos' private parts, a bra of hers and a white sock found lying at the crime scene all contained DNA profiles that matched the profile of Fritz, the court has heard.

Narimab's version of events was that he last saw Uri-≠khos with Fritz at his house on the evening of 28 March 2013, Narimab's defence lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, informed the court during the presentation of the state's case.

A date will now have to be set for the hearing of the prosecution's application to be allowed to appeal to the Supreme Court against Narimab's discharge. In the meantime, Fritz was informed yesterday that he has to appear in court again on 13 June, with the court then to be given an update on progress made with the state's appeal bid.

Fritz has been kept in custody since his arrest on 1 April 2013. He is being represented by defence lawyer Samson Enkali.