Uganda: Family of Four in Kisaasi Motor Crash

By Shamim Nateebwa

Two out of four members of the same family involved in an accident on the Northern Bypass in the city suburb of Kampala, have died. Police have named the dead as Joshua Musasizi, reported to be in his late 40s and a resident of Seeta in Mukono, and his five-year-old daughter Christabella Mirembe.

His other two children; Martin Tumwebaze, 10, and 5-year-old Miriam Tusubiira have been admitted at the International Hospital Kampala. Doctors say they suffered internal bleeding and "serious injuries".

Three vehicles crashed into each other in the Tuesday afternoon accident on the Northern Bypass in Kampala, Kira Road Police commander Steven Asiimwe said.

He said two of the drivers have been arrested and investigations to establish the cause of the accident are still ongoing.

