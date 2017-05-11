Uganda: Police Decline to Release Children of Suspected Kaweesi Killer

Police have declined to release 12 children of Mr Abdu Rashid Mbaziira, a suspected killer of slain police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi.
Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Mr Emilian Kayima told journalists on Wednesday that they need another week to see if it is possible to release the children aged between 2 and 20 years.
We ask mothers [of the children] to be patient as will not be able to release them today. We need a week," Mr Kayima said at Naggalama police station where mothers have camped since Tuesday.