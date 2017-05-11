Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has said that reregistration of non-government organisations (NGOs) will help government close those with bad ideologies.

Speaking to journalists at the event to mark 25 years of Plan International-Uganda (Plan-Uganda), Kadaga said her office had consistently received complaints about some NGOs, hence the need to be more vigilant.

"We have our values and traditions as a country and a lot of things have been done under the guise of activism; but sometimes that needs to be transparent and accountable," said Kadaga in Kampala this morning.

In March last year, President Museveni assented to the Non-Governmental Organisations Bill, 2015, repealing and replacing the Non-Governmental Organisations Registration Act of 1989. Under the new law, a regulatory body will be established to register NGOs and issue and renew NGO permits.

Critics say that establishment of a body with powers to blacklist, suspend or revoke permits is aimed at muzzling organisations that critic government's policies.

Kadaga added that there were instances where NGOs have fleeced people's money and proprietors run away.

"It's okay for the internal affairs ministry to find out who is here. We want to know who operates here and what they do. We have to know," Kadaga said.

On Plan-Uganda's 25 years, Kadaga commended the organisation for always championing girls and children's rights and improving livelihoods. She observed that because of their contribution, many children in Busoga and countrywide have been able to attain an education.

"We really like to thank you so much for the difference you've made in the lives of our people," she said.

Rashid Javed, the country director of Plan-Uganda, said in 25 years, they have managed to transform lives of close to six million children in 6,635 communities countrywide. He said that without the support of government and other civil society organisations, they wouldn't have impacted the lives of as many people.

"Plan International Uganda delivers programmes that have a lasting impact in the lives of millions of children and youths by helping them break the cycle of poverty," said Javed. "We continue to go to places where the children's rights are neglected and focus on the most vulnerable groups."

Since its establishment in 1992, Plan-Uganda has renovated 105,381 schools countrywide and invested over Shs 450bn in various life-changing projects. Over the next 25 years, the organisation hopes to tighten its stance on implementation of government policies and expand its reach.