South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Integrated Vaal River System

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation's weekly dam report shows consistent improvement in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) as most of its major dams remain above 80% capacity this week.

The IVRS consists of 14 dams which supports 45% of the South Africa's population and 60% of the country's economy.

The Vaal dam is still over 100% full this week with 102% compared to last week's 102.4%, a mega achievement compared 42.9% that was recorded last year around this time.

Grootdraai dropped slightly from last week's 93.8% to 92.7% this week. During the same period last year it was sitting at 88.9%.

Sterkfontein continues with its impressive record with a slight increase this week. The dam level is 90.% compared to 89.8% last week. Last year this time the figures were at 88.7%.

The figures at Bloemhof show a low decrease from last week's 101.6% to 100.8% this last week. This is still regarded as a positive improvement compared to last year during this period when the dam was only 18.5%.

Another dam which has dropped this week is Katse dam which was at 47.8% last week and this week it's currently at 46.9%. During this period last year this dam was 63.3% full.

A positive improvement was observed at Mohale dam with a slim increase from last week's 63.4% to 63.5% this week. An incomparable development compared to last year 28.0% around this time.

Following the Department of Water and Sanitation's pronouncement two months ago to lift water restrictions for consumers who receive water from the IVRS, The City of Tshwane this week announced its decision to lift the water restrictions with effect from 8 May 2017. The municipality has also urged all water users to change the manner in which they utilise water and to maintain vigilance in conserving this scarce resource. Saving water must become part of our lifestyle.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation