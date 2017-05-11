Uganda: We Can Ride This Economic Wave

opinion

These are really tough economic times and we can only pray the tide changes soon!

The children are back from school, but will be heading back - with new supplies - in a couple of weeks. And for many parents, these beautiful miracles' needs are already giving them sleepless nights, especially when there are also other challenges to face like a no-nonsense landlord, or utility bills that will not wait.

Yet for a Christian, you are still expected to pay your tithes, not come to God's house empty-handed, and oh, lend a helping hand and basically remember it is more blessed to give than to receive!

Ho. Now is the time to see the true measure of our faith and commitment to what we usually preach.

Faced with a brother in more desperate need of that Shs 20,000 that is the only note to your name, would you sacrifice much of it and trust God to provide all your needs?

If you are in the incredible helps ministry, are you going to remain true to your calling, or have you already shelved that part of your Christian walk until further notice?

Look, don't emerge from this current economic challenge that seems to be a national thing, worse off both financially and spiritually. These two feed off each other.

You can do many things financially to elevate your spiritual life, but you can also do many things spiritually to turn around your financial status.

So, now is not the time to compromise. Depending on which part of you is presently thriving, use it to prop up the other. If God blesses you financially, regardless the unusual situations we see around us, do not be scared of helping people, still.

Do not stop supporting your church and the Gospel. God's principles are not edited or revised during drought and crisis. He still blesses a cheerful giver; He still opens the floodgates of heaven and pours us a blessing and rebukes the devourer on our behalf, when we tithe; He still takes care of all our needs.

You will be pleasantly surprised that despite everyone around you crying about the circumstances, you will find divine relief, just like Elijah in the Bible when there was no rain in Israel for three-and-a-half years, yet God provided for him.

When you give even when it feels next to impossible you are actually dealing with both your spiritual and financial lives simultaneously. For, you are being obedient to God and His principles, while also sowing good seeds for a later harvest.

Yes, let us pray, fast and cry out to God like never before, but above all, let us not compromise on the foundation of our faith.