South Africa: Massive Cocaine Bust At OR Tambo Airport

Cocaine with an estimated street value of R3.6m has been confiscated at OR Tambo International Airport, SARS said on Thursday.

The drug was found in separate incidents on Sunday and Monday, when customs officials stopped and searched two women who had arrived from South America.

On Sunday, cocaine weighing 1.7kg was wound in hidden compartments in a woman's three handbags after a sniffer dog reacted positively.

On Monday, another woman's luggage was searched when officials noticed suspicious objects on a scan. They found 10 tins of canned fruit containing cocaine.

Both women were handed to police.

News24