Dar es Salaam — Does anyone wants to know what is it that is causing trouble within the Civic United Front (CUF)?

The CCM's Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Humphrey Polepole knows the answer; the source of trouble in CUF are the CCM members who decamped in 2015 before the General Election.

Speaking to The Citizen when he visited Mwnanchi Communications Limited premises recently Mr Polepole addressed allegations that the ruling party is the invisible hand in internal problems in Opposition parties, include CUF.

In addition to distancing CCM from involvement in the escalating wrangles within CUF he placed the blame squarely on the coalition of Opposition parties, Ukawa, for brewing trouble when it welcome CCM members that had left the party after failing to get nominations form the 2015 elections.

Mr Polepole was referring to prominent CCM members including the founder and long serving minister Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru, two former Prime Ministers, Fredrick Sumaye and Edward Lowassa who decamped to Chadema protesting looming irregularities in the CCM presidential nomination process. Others include, former Home Affairs Minister, Mr Laurence Masha, former Lands Deputy Minister, Mr Goodluck Ole-Medeye and former Deputy Minister for Labor, Dr Makongoro Mahanga. Also, in the list were prominent CCM cadres, party's chairman for Shinyanga region, Mr Khamis Mgeja and many other members and supporters who jumped the ship to the opposition.

Chadema nominated him as the flag-bearer in the 2015 presidential election. Mr Lowassa was then fronted as the joint candidate for Ukawa.

But soon after leaders of Chadema and CUF, Dr Wilibrod Slaa and Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, respectively, left their parties citing their discontent with the manner in which Mr Lowassa was nominated.

Mr Polepole said most members who decamped to the opposition had serious ethical issues which couldn't be tolerated by CCM and that CUF Chairman Prof Lipumba and the then Chadema Secretary General, Dr Slaa couldn't withstand decisions made to accommodate such members and therefore decided to quit their leadership positions in respective political parties.

"These are serious politicians who stood by their principles and rejected "decampers" from CCM especially amid ethical concerns. In fact they were supposed to be rejected by all other political institutions that are legally registered. It is where troubles within CUF started" he said.

Prof Lipumba, however, decided to rescind his decision to "retire" from his chairmanship position. And in June 2016 wrote a letter to CUF Secretary General Seif Sharif Hamad, informing him that he was resuming his position. That was the beginning of troubles for CUF.

The CUF leadership refused to allow Prof Lipumba resume his position and called an extraordinary national conference to approve Prof Lipumba's resignation or reject it. This was the process that should have been done after Prof Lupumba had written a resignation letter in August 2015, but was postponed due to General Election.

When the national conference voted to approve Prof Lipumba's resignation in its August 2016 meeting, chaos ensued and the meeting ended prematurely. Prof Lipumba wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties over the issue. The Registrar said in accordance to CUF's constitution Prof Lipumba was still the legally accepted CUF chairman. Mr Hamad's camp rejected the Registrar's interpretation of the constitution and filed a case in the High Court.

Reacting to Mr Polepole's comments CUF Director of Information allied to Prof Lipumba, Mr Abdul Kambaya, sided with the Registrar interpretation saying the wrangles in CUF were caused by violations of party constitution that saw a faction led by Mr Hamad rejecting Prof Lipumba's comeback contrary to stipulations of constitutional directives.

"Our constitution requires that three stages be followed for the chairman to resign which were abused by Mr Hamad's faction that is why, we, the party members who advocate respect to party's constitution have joined with Prof Lipumba in protest to what had happened," said Mr Kambaya.

Party's Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) who is allied to Mr Hamad, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, on his party reiterated long-held claims that CCM was behind the dispute and that it was using government organs to accomplish "dirty" plans by providing Prof Lipumba, who had decided to become a puppet of the ruling party, with financial and security supports.

He refuted claims by Mr Polepole that Ukawa and defected CCM members had roles in the dispute because CUF under Prof Lipumba's chairmanship voted to accept forming a coalition with other opposition parties and fronting a single presidential candidate during the party's Supreme Governing Body (SGB) meeting.

According to him Prof Lipumba signed an agreement document during an event that took place at the Jangwani grounds on October 26, 2014 for the creation of Ukawa. Other parties that signed the document are Chadema, NCCR-Mageuzi and National League for Democracy (NLD).

He said their agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in advocating the draft constitution by defunct Constitution Reforms Commission led by Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba and mobilize the public to cast a No vote against the Proposed Constitution consensus wasn't be reached to the extent of being presented before the wananchi during the referendum.

"It was during the same SGB chaired by Prof Lipumba where we also approved a decision to provide one presidential candidate in support of Chadema. We asked the professor during the meeting if he was comfortable with decisions and he said there was no problem" he said.

"Surprisingly, speaking after submitting his resignation letter, the professor said he was opposing decisions to appoint Mr Lowassa to run for the presidency under Ukawa," he added.

Mr Mazrui said that CUF remained a stable party after Prof Lipumba's resignation but troubles started after he expressed desires to regain his leadership position.

According to him, Prof Lipumba's decision to resign and later revoke his resignation was engineered by CCM in the efforts to sabotage the party. Academicians also commented on Mr Polepole's assertions on CUF woes.

Prof Mohamed Bakari of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), said there were no way CCM could distance itself from what was happening within CUF, citing the huge security support Prof Lipumba is provided during his political activities as a vivid testimony government authorities under CCM were behind the dispute.

He said CCM had reasons of fueling dispute within the Opposition party, citing difficulties the ruling party faced during the 2015 General Election and CUF competitiveness in Zanzibar politics since resumption of the multiparty democracy.

"It is strategically done to derail CUF's focus. Instead of concentrating in unresolved issues emerged after the 2015 General Election, they use much of their valuable time and resources to solve internal problems," he said.

Though he couldn't directly link CCM with the ongoing impasse within CUF, Mr Richard Mbunda of UDSM said the ruling party was benefiting from the disputes as CUF couldn't engage into active politics especially at the Isles, instead it spends most of their time finding solutions to internal disputes.

He said Opposition parties should unite and form a single major party that shall be big enough to dissolve all internal conflicts.

"In democratically developed countries, the Judiciary is a pillar of the state trusted to provide justice to the citizens. But looking at the way cases filed by CUF at the country's High Court are progressing it raises questions on whether such delay could provide justice expected by the public. Remember justice delayed is justice denied" he said.

Prof Gaudens Mpangala of the Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu) maintained that after the registrar of political parties has taken side in the dispute, the only remained machinery to resolve the dispute was the judiciary.

"If the judiciary is under the state control, then we have great troubles with the country democracy and that the public should now wake up and fight for its reinstatement before things developed to worse" he said.

Efforts to deliberate on Prof Lipumba's resignation ended into chaos in August 21, last year after the National Congress meeting convened at Blue Pearl in the city turned into chaos. In that day Prof Lipumba and his supporters forcibly made their way into the meeting on what was termed as providing the professor his constitutional rights to respond to charges against him.

An announcement that the meeting had accepted Prof Lipumba's resignation was greatly refuted by the economist professor who officially wrote to the registrar saying the process was surrounded with looming irregularities. The registrar wrote to Mr Hamad demanding to know what transpired in the meeting.

Few days later, the registrar announced to recognize Prof Lipumba as party chairman something that was strongly criticized by Mr Hamad's faction and before the dust was settled the faction was disbursed with Sh369 million being part of party's subventions restricted by the same office following the ongoing dispute.

Prof Lipumba's incident to storm the Buguruni headquarters in accompany of his supporters and armed police taking full control of the offices, being permitted by law enforcers to hold rallies and internal meetings amid restrictions to the other faction was considered among issues that place the ruling party government at the spotlight of the dispute.

Masha, former Lands Deputy Minister, Mr Goodluck Ole-Medeye and former Deputy Minister for Labor, Dr Makongoro Mahanga. Also, in the list were prominent CCM cadres, party's chairman for Shinyanga region, Mr Khamis Mgeja and many other members and supporters who jumped the ship to the opposition.

Former premier, Mr Lowassa was later nominated Chadema flagbearer in the presidential post who doubled as the Coalition for Defenders Constitution (Ukawa) candidate in the general elections that saw the CCM candidate President John Magufuli being elected by 54 per cent to succeed former President Jakaya Kikwete.

Mr Polepole said most members who decamped to the opposition had serious ethical concerns which couldn't be tolerated to the new CCM and that CUF Chairman Prof Lipumba and the then Chadema Secretary General, Dr Willibroad Slaa couldn't withstand decisions made to accommodate such members therefore decided to quit leadership in respective political parties.

"These are serious politicians who demonstrated their stands by rejecting rejects from CCM especially amid ethical concerns. In fact they were supposed to be rejected by all other political institutions mandated by law to advocate the people's rights. It is where troubles within CUF started" he said.

According to him, the dispute escalation was also caused by few the "undisciplined" CUF individuals who had no respect to interests of the people by prioritizing personal interests and selfishness, saying within CUF there was a certain leader who believe was untouchable even to integrity issues.

However, CUF Director of Information, Mr Abdul Kambaya wrangles eating the party was caused by violations of party constitution that saw a faction led by Mr Hamad rejecting Prof Lipumba's comeback contrary to stipulations of constitutional directives and later announced to strip off his membership from the party.

"Our constitution requires that three stages be followed for the chairman to resign which were abused by Mr Hamad's faction something we party members who advocate respect to party's constitution have joined with Prof Lipumba in protest to what had happened" said Mr Kambaya.

Party's Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui reiterated faction's long claims that CCM was behind the dispute and that it was using government organs to accomplish "dirty" plans by providing Prof Lipumba who had decided to become a puppet of the ruling CCM with financial and security supports.

He refuted claims by Mr Polepole that Ukawa and defected members from CCM had roles in the dispute because CUF under Prof Lipumba's chairmanship resolved the issue during party's Supreme Governing Body (SGB) meeting.

According to him, the SGB meeting permitted Prof Lipumba to sign an agreement document during an event that took place at the Jangwani grounds on October 26, 2014. Other parties that signed the document are Chadema, NCCR-Mageuzi and National League for Democracy (NLD).

He said their agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in advocating the draft constitution by defunct Constitution Reforms Commission led by Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba and mobilize the public to cast a No vote against the Proposed Constitution consensus wasn't be reached to the extent of being presented before the wananchi during the referendum.

"It was during the same SGB chaired by Prof Lipumba where we also approved a decision to provide one presidential candidate in support of Chadema. We asked the professor during the meeting if he was comfortable with decisions and he said there was no problem" he said.

"Surprisingly, speaking after submitting his resignation letter, the professor said he was opposing decisions to appoint Mr Lowassa to run for the presidency under Ukawa flagship, this is a strange person" he added.

Mr Mazrui said, even after his resignation, CUF remained stable, troubles started after expressing decisions to revoke his resignation decision under what he termed the "influence" of CCM.

According to him, Prof Lipumba's decision to resign and later revoke his resignation was engineered by CCM in the efforts to sabotage the party prompting to the current division where the party has now two factions; one loyal Prof Lipumba and the other to Mr Hamad.

Prof Mohamed Bakari of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), there were no way CCM could distance itself from what was happening within CUF, citing the huge security support Prof Lipumba is provided during his political movement as a vivid testimony government authorities under CCM were behind the dispute.

He said CCM had reasons of fueling dispute within the opposition party, naming difficulties the ruling party suffered during the 2015 general election and that CUF competitiveness to CCM in the Zanzibar politics since resumption of the multiparty democracy.

"It is intentionally and strategically done to derail the opposition party's focus. Instead of concentrating in unresolved issues emerged after the 2015 general elections, plots aimed at making them spend most of their valuable time to resolve the internal disputes" he said.

Though he couldn't directly link CCM with the ongoing impasse within CUF, Mr Richard Mbunda of the UDSM said the ruling party was benefiting from the dispute as CUF couldn't engage into active politics especially at the Isles, instead of spending most of their time finding solutions to internal disputes.

He suggested that opposition parties should unite to a single major opposition party that shall dissolve all internal conflicts and that the public should be educated on inexistence of the current parties, insisting that such efforts should be concluded early just to enter the 2020 elections as a single voice.

"In democratically developed countries, the judiciary is the state pillar trusted to provide justice to the citizens. But, looking at the way cases filed by CUF at the country's High Court, it poses doubts whether such delay could provide justice expected by the public because justice delayed is completely equal to justice denied" he said.

Adding, "Amid thoughts that CCM may be behind the conflict, judges and magistrates may have their side in the dispute thus worsening the situation, though the judiciary in democratically developed countries are trusted as machineries for delivering justice".

Prof Gaudence Mpangala of the Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu) maintained that after the registrar of political parties has taken side in the dispute, the only remained machinery to resolve the dispute was the judiciary.

"If the judiciary is under the state control, then we have great troubles with the country democracy and that the public should now wake up and fight for its reinstatement before things developed to worse" he said.

Efforts to deliberate on Prof Lipumba's resignation ended into chaos in August 21, last year after the National Congress meeting convened at Blue Pearl in the city turned into chaos. In that day Prof Lipumba and his supporters forcibly made their way into the meeting on what was termed as providing the professor his constitutional rights to respond to charges against him.

An announcement that the meeting had accepted Prof Lipumba's resignation was greatly refuted by the economist professor who officially wrote to the registrar saying the process was surrounded with looming irregularities. The registrar wrote to Mr Hamad demanding to know what transpired in the meeting.

Few days later, the registrar announced to recognize Prof Lipumba as party chairman something that was strongly criticized by Mr Hamad's faction and before the dust was settled the faction was disbursed with Sh369 million being part of party's subventions restricted by the same office following the ongoing dispute.

Prof Lipumba's incident to storm the Buguruni headquarters in accompany of his supporters and armed police taking full control of the offices, being permitted by law enforcers to hold rallies and internal meetings amid restrictions to the other faction was considered among issues that place the ruling party government at the spotlight of the dispute.