Tanzania: Zanzibar Shuts Down Schools Due to Flooding

Zanzibar has closed all public and private schools in the Tanzanian semi-autonomous archipelago due to ongoing heavy rains that have led to flooding.

Riziki Pembe Juma, Zanzibar's Minister for Education and Vocational Training, said that the downpour, which has been hitting both islands of Unguja and Pemba in the last three weeks, has also damaged homes, properties and roads.

She said that some schools are submerged in water, paralysing learning activities. In other areas, children have been able to access their schools, she added.

The minister said the decision was taken after a recommendation from the Zanzibar Disasters Committee for the safety of school children and teachers.

"After going through the recommendations, we had no options rather than closing them until when the situation is normalised," the minister said.

She, however, said that Form Six students who are currently sitting for their final exams will continue to do so.

There are about 364,495 primary and secondary school students in Zanzibar.