10 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Department of Health Responsible for Crisis At Nursing College - Student Forum

The Students' Forum 4 Service Delivery (SF4SD) says the Department of Health is responsible for the current crisis at the Mmabatho Nursing College in the North West.

All students have been ordered to leave the premises, said Katlego Motlagodisa after a court order had been obtained.

"Students are now on the streets, trying to find a place to sleep as the court had ordered them to evacuate the premises. The students deem it inhuman," Motlagodisa said.

They are expected to be back in court on May 18.

Motlagodisa said: "What is going to happen to students from places such as Rustenburg, Bray and Gankua?"

Motlagodisa said the department would be held accountable if anything happened to the students.

"The students have tried to consult various legal centres to deal with the court order as an urgent matter, but unfortunately nothing has happened".

They also had not received any form of legal support.

The Students' Forum has called on various student organisations to intervene and not to use the situation as a political battle.

North West Department of Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said they sought the court order to protect the property.

"The problem started when these students started destroying the property. It was just normal circumstances for us to get a court order to protect the premises," Lekgethwane said.

Source: News24

South Africa

