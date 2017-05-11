11 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Octopizzo Disses Khaligraph for 'Bleaching' Himself

Photo: allafrica.com
Kenyan rappers Octopizzo (left) and Khaligraph Jones.
By Sylvania Ambani

Kenyan rapper Octopizzo has dissed fellow rapper Khaligraph Jones on his new look that revealed a light skinned tone.

The Hivyo Hivyo singer lectured Khaligraph for lightening his skin telling him that whoever advised him to do so, lied to him.

He further offered to to help Khaligraph to overcome self-esteem issues that he may be going through.

Ndugu Omollo, nilikua nataka nikutoe Rangi lakini sasa siwezi ju umejitoq mwenyewe. Ok this is not funny am in shock!!, kama ni ukweli hizi risto naskia ati unajipaka aloevera then congratulations you just played yourself; Na Kama umecatch feelings katoe diss track coz matime we ukua na kiherehere sana,Octopizzo posted on Facebook.

But as my brother in hiphop kama ni self-esteem issues please am open to talk to you as a peer coz sometimes the society can be harsh & amp; am saying this coz #iCare and you are a friend. So look for me when am back in the country. But Kama umejitoa rangi ju ya hype then wee ni bure kabisa, the post went on.

