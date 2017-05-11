Nigeria: Winners Emerge At Rivers at 50 Wrestling Finals

The Rivers @ 50 Wrestling Finals took the centre stage at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt on Tuesday when traditional wrestlers from different local government areas of the state competed for honours.

The finalists who were divided into four groups displayed their strength, discipline and understanding of traditional wrestling.

At the end of the thrilling traditional wrestling fights, Group 1 made up of wrestler from Obio/Akpor (Azeru Oziri) emerged tops. Group 2 consisting of Abua/Odual (Akari Radiant) emerged runners up. Group 3 made up of wrestler from Tai (Kingsley Nna) and Group 4, Etche (Kingsley Ikechi) were amongst those also honoured at the event.

Presenting the trophies to the winners, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said every wrestler who participated at the wrestling finals was a winner.

He said traditional wrestling remains a sport with potentials, pointing out that the state's Ministry of Sports will be empowered to improve on it.

The Golden Jubilee Committee later presented certificates of participation to all participating wrestlers.

Amongst the dignitaries who watched the Rivers at 50 Wrestling Finals were Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, Former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, commissioners, state legislators and thousands of traditional wrestling fans.

The award winning professional wrestling team from Bayelsa State also graced the event, displaying rich traditional wrestling dances.