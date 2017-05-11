Tanzania: Misery As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across the Country

Photo: The Citizen

The effects of heavy rain.

Dar es Salaam — The ongoing rain has continued to wreak havoc across the country with reports that some people have fled to churches and mosques to seek shelter after their houses were destroyed in Tanga Region.

Reports that have reached The Citizen show that Lushoto has been disconnected from the rest of the country's road network, following a landslide in the Usambara Mountains.

There are reports that some bridges, which include those in Mazinde and Korogwe, have collapsed due to heavy rain. Road transport in Pangani has also been disconnected after the collapse of a bridge.

However, when reached for comment, Tanzania Roads Agency Chief Executive Officer Patrick Mfugale refuted claims that some bridges had collapsed due to the ongoing rain.

Responding to a question in the Parliament yesterday on behalf of minister of Works, Transport and Communications, deputy minister for Water and Irrigation Isack Kamwelwe admitted some of the roads had been damaged by the ongoing rain.

In Dar es Salaam, some cars were swept by floods, especially at Msimbazi Valley. Since the rain started in the last two weeks there have been heavy traffic jams on most of Dar es Salaam roads. Mr Gwamaka Mwinula, who is a Dar es Salaam resident, told The Citizen that he had to spend more than three hours on his way back home from work, while before the rain started he could only spend 30 minutes. Some traders in Kariakoo and other parts of the country have also complained about lack of customers due to the ongoing rain.

Ms Esther John said since the rain started the number of customers, who went to her shop, had tremendously decreased.

But as traders complain about the decline in the number of customers some young people use the rain as an opportunity to earn a living. For one to cross Msimbazi River to and from Tabata and Vingunguti he/she has to pay Sh500 to be carried to the other side of the river.

Tanzania Metrological Agency monthly forecast indicates that heavy rain and thunderstorm are expected to continue in some of the regions, including Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Coast for the rest of the week.